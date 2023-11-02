(Bloomberg) — Emmanuel Macron is bolstering France’s arsenal of strategic tools to protect vulnerable companies against deep-pocketed foreign buyers, with a particular eye on the U.S. and China.

The government will soon introduce stricter rules on takeovers by non-EU investors, the Finance Ministry told Bloomberg. The threshold for initiating a review will be lowered and the number of protected areas will be increased to include critical raw materials, as well as French units of foreign companies.

A more aggressive approach is also under discussion, allowing state-backed funds to acquire technology abroad and even in the US, according to a French official.

Some officials advocate tighter scrutiny on investments and government-backed vehicles to purchase strategic assets along the lines of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

France has long insisted on an assertive European industrial policy. The pandemic, Russia’s war against Ukraine and Joe Biden’s massive green subsidy program have given new momentum to that campaign. Paris sees those challenges as reasons to use state power to protect key industries from unfair competition from allies like the US and potentially hostile players like China.

High interest rates in a country where companies rely mainly on bank loans and debt financing, coupled with a slowdown in manufacturing and services and a weak euro, have raised concerns within Macron’s administration that suppliers – particularly energy and In defense – have become sensitive towards foreigners. Companies with big war chests. French business failures have also risen sharply due to the withdrawal of Covid-crisis aid measures.

“The bigger issue is the lack of deep-pocketed investors in Europe who can step in,” said Sarah Guillou, an economist at the OFCE think-tank.

American companies are building firepower. Cash holdings among members of the S&P 500 index reached a two-year high of nearly $2.4 trillion in the second quarter, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. US private equity and venture capital dry powder totals approximately $1.8 trillion.

Opposition French lawmaker Olivier Marleux, who leads conservative Republicans in France’s lower house, accused the government of being inconsistent and urged a firm approach.

“The threats of predation by every foreign power, including China and the United States, are rapidly increasing and the government needs to take a clear stance and clear principles,” he told Bloomberg.

Certainly, the Finance Ministry flexed its muscles last month when it canceled a deal between an American and a Canadian firm in the name of defense and energy sovereignty, preventing French submarine and nuclear reactor suppliers from changing hands. .

It comes in the context of a troubled transatlantic relationship, after Macron irritated US officials earlier this year and called on Europe to create its own policy as a counterweight to the US and China. On top of this there are French-backed efforts to bring money back through digital and carbon taxes.

The challenges of competition between the allies were also highlighted two weeks ago when EU and US negotiators failed to reach a trade deal on steel and aluminum to avoid the return of tariffs.

Since Macron became president in 2017, his government has derailed a merger between French and Italian automakers Renault SA and Fiat SpA, as well as the proposed acquisition of grocery chain Carrefour SA by Canadian Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Has also been stopped. Company Photonis by American firm Teledyne in 2020.

Inspired by CFIUS, a US interagency group led by the Treasury Department that reviews mergers and acquisitions for national security concerns, France has strengthened scrutiny, adding energy, chips and food to its list of strategic industries .

The French Treasury has scrutinized more investment projects in recent years after reducing the screening threshold for voting rights to 10% and expanding the reasons for rejecting projects. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said 325 dossiers were put under the microscope last year, up from 137 in 2017.

One official advocated increasing the power of France’s inter-ministerial Department of Strategic Information and Economic Security, which receives alerts from individuals and companies that consider French technology at risk.

It also hears from researchers and universities. Given the obstacles to acquisition, China has shifted its focus to faculty and scientists seeking access to intelligence and technologies, a person familiar with the screening process said.

China’s outbound acquisitions have declined significantly, partly due to the domestic economic crisis causing companies to review overseas portfolios to optimize returns, but also due to foreign scrutiny. Yet the country has maintained its appetite for health care, technology and chip sectors that it considers strategic.

Macron faces the challenge of balancing his pledge to protect sovereignty with an economic agenda that promises to encourage foreign investors to choose France.

“All governments want to attract foreign capital because it is a source of wealth, and they also want to be selective about which investors are allowed in,” OFCE’s Guillou said.

One way to stand out in the global technology race could be to boost state-backed funds such as the €200 million ($211 million) Innovation Defense Fund, one official said. Bpifrance, the company that runs the fund, did not respond to requests for comment.

Still, the focus right now is on protecting French assets. The latest dilemma for Macron is whether to prevent ailing tech company Atos SE from falling into the hands of Czech energy billionaire Daniel Kratinsky.

–With assistance from Alberto Nardelli, Alison Williams, Andrew Silverman, Benoit Berthelot, Neil Sipes, Paul Gulberg and Vinici Chan.

