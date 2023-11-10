French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the need for inclusive governance and environmental protection at the Paris Peace Forum.

French President Emmanuel Macron took the stage at the sixth annual Paris Peace Forum on Friday, joining international leaders and policymakers in a collective effort to tackle global challenges and promote effective governance. The Forum, an annual event, aims to revitalize and enhance global governance by promoting cooperation on critical issues.

During a panel discussion, Macron underlined the importance of the “Paris Pact for the people of the world”, which is designed to prevent nations from having to choose between “fighting against inequality and preserving the planet, its climate and biodiversity”. Was designed for.

He added, “Secondly, the path must be chosen sovereignly by each nation. There is no single model that should be dictated for the entire planet from Washington, Brussels, London or any other northern capital.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, also attending the summit, delivered his message through a pre-recorded video. Guterres advocated “finding common ground from a world of rivalries”, stressing the importance of addressing the root causes of conflicts and preventing the emergence of war.

“Finding common ground means rethinking our approach to peace and security by addressing the root causes of conflict and preventing the seeds of war from germinating. That is why I have called for Security Council reform and “We have put forward ideas for a new agenda for the UN, based on the UN Charter and international law,” Guterres explained.

The call for reform and a collective approach to global issues reflects the Forum’s broader mission of creating a platform for dialogue and cooperation, where leaders can work together to build a more peaceful and sustainable world. As discussions began at the Paris Peace Forum, the international community faced the challenge of turning words into actions for a better, more harmonious future.

The last day of the forum is tomorrow, November 11th.

