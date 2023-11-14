Macrogol Polyethylene Glycol Market Size is US$8.98

VANCOUVER, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Macrogol/Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market The size was US$4.90 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The global macrogol/PEG market is poised for substantial growth due to increase in demand for PEG in drugs, pharmaceutical devices and chemical applications. Market research indicates that the key factors influencing this growth include the increasing adoption of PEG derivatives in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and food products, as well as the increasing use of PEG in cancer therapy technologies. The market is characterized by polyether compounds such as PEG 200, PEG 400, PEG 600, PEG 1000, PEG 3350 and PEG 8000, whose molecular weight plays a vital role in ensuring performance standards.

The medical sector has emerged as a significant contributor to the market revenue, with PEG finding application in laxatives, drug delivery, topical creams, and medical devices. Furthermore, the opaque liquid form of macrogol/PEG dominates the market due to its wide use in manufacturing, health care and personal care products, especially skin whitening creams. The market is witnessing a notable trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly opaque fluids, with manufacturers investing in research and development to meet these priorities.

While the market is experiencing strong growth, challenges such as high production costs and competition from alternative materials pose potential hurdles. The shift toward biologic therapeutics is also influencing the demand for PEG, particularly in the treatment of chronic diseases affecting the aging population.

Regional highlights: Asia Pacific leads the way, North America shows fastest growth

Asia Pacific region is leading the global macrogol/PEG market, mainly due to the growing adoption by pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Technological advancements in PEG manufacturing, including the development of biodegradable derivatives, contribute to the dominance of this sector.

The North America market is expected to witness the fastest growth due to increasing demand for chemicals and personal care products, especially in the US and Canada. The versatility of PEG, used as a solvent, dispersant, binder and lubricant, further increases its demand in this sector.

Europe accounts for a significant share of the market, driven by demand from the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries, particularly in the UK, Germany and France. Strict regulations regarding chemical usage and increasing preference for safe and eco-friendly products contribute to the steady growth of the market in this region.

Outlook and future prospects

Despite the challenges, the global macrogol/PEG market is poised for continued expansion, driven by innovation, technological advancements, and increasing application of PEG in various industries. Market players, including major acquisitions such as the acquisition of ASHTA Chemicals Inc. by INEOS Enterprises, are strategically positioning themselves to meet the growing demand for medicinal and health care products.

As the market evolves, manufacturers can focus on developing tailored products to suit specific application needs and investing in sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions. With ongoing efforts to enhance product performance and durability, the medical and chemical sectors in particular are expected to play a significant role in shaping the market trajectory.

scope of research

report Description outcome Market size in 2022 US$4.90 billion CAGR (2023-2032) 6.3% , US$8.98 billion base year for estimation 2022 historical data 2019–2021 forecast period 2023-2032 quantitative units Revenue in USD billion, volume in kilotonnes and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 report coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Trends segments covered Forms, Grades, Applications, End Uses and Areas regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa country scope US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa Profile of Major Companies Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Champep Inc., INEOS, Jiangsu Hai’an Petrochemical Plant, Croda International PLC, Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Petroleum Nasional Berhad, Lotte Chemical Corporation, Hutsman International LLC, Shanghai Taiji Chemical Company. , Ltd., Shell PLC, Reliance Industries Ltd., India Glycols Ltd., Liaoning Oxiranchem, Clariant, AkzoNobel NV, Zhejiang Huangma Chemical, GFS Chemical Inc., and Noah Chemicals scope of customization 10 hours free customization and expert consultation

Major companies and competitive landscape

The global macrogol/polyethylene glycol (PEG) market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of the market revenue. Key players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing and introducing more effective macrogol/polyethylene glycol (PEG). Some of the key companies included in the global macrogol/polyethylene glycol (PEG) market report are:

Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

ChemPep Inc.

INEOS

Jiangsu Hai’an Petrochemical Plant

Croda International PLC

Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

Petroleum National Berhad

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Hatsman International LLC

Shanghai Taiji Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shell Plc

Reliance Industries Limited

India Glycols Limited

Liaoning Oxiranchem

Clariant, AkzoNobel NV

Zhejiang Huangma Chemical

GFS Chemical Inc.

noah chemicals

must be chemicals

strategic development

On September 21, 2023, Dow launched a new line of propylene glycol (PG) solutions in Europe that use low-carbon, bio-based and circular alternative feedstocks. Customers can now deliver finished products to a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, agriculture and food, with sustainability benefits verified by third parties based on a mass balance approach. This collective balancing approach tracks the flow of sustainable raw materials used in PG production through complex value chains and allocates them based on auditable accounting.

On June 19, 2023, BASF SE announced the launch of a polyethylene (PE) plant at its Verbund plant in Zhanjiang, China. The new plant will have an annual production capacity of 500,000 tonnes of PE, meeting the growing demand in China. The plant is scheduled to begin operations in 2025. With this unprecedented initiative, BASF will enter the China PE market through a competitive manufacturing base of a fully integrated manufacturing site in Zhanjiang city, serving customers in consumer goods, packaging, manufacturing and transportation. Industry.

Sections included in the report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global macrogol/polyethylene glycol (PEG) market based on form, grade, application, end-use and region:

Farm Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) opaque liquid white waxy solid flakes/powder

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) polyethylene glycol 200 polyethylene glycol 300 polyethylene glycol 400 polyethylene glycol 600 polyethylene glycol 1000 polyethylene glycol 3350 polyethylene glycol 4000 polyethylene glycol 6000

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) Treatment personal Care industrial



Other

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) adhesives Agriculture porcelain chemicals lubricant medicines Paints and Coatings paper goods metal work fabric Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019–2032) North America We Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy spain benelux rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America brazil rest of latam Middle East and Africa Saudi Arab United Arab Emirates South Africa turkey Rest of the Middle East and Africa



About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports and consulting services. Our solutions focus solely on your objective of detecting, targeting and analyzing changes in consumer behavior across demographics, industries and helping customers make better business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies to ensure relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries including healthcare, touch points, chemicals, types and energy.

