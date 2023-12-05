Macroeconomic factors dragged down Merck & Co. (MRK) in the third quarter

Carillon Tower Advisors, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of it can be downloaded from here. After a strong first half of the year, the S&P 500 index declined 3.3% in the third quarter, leaving the market up 13.1% in the first nine months of 2023. On a relative basis, this year has not been good for the fund’s investment strategy. Also, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund said Merck & Co., Inc. in its third quarter 2023 investor letter. (NYSE:MRK). Headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey, Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is a healthcare company that operates through pharmaceutical and animal health. On December 4, 2023, Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) stock closed at $105.06 per share. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had a one-month return of 1.02%, and its shares lost 3.55% of their value over the past 52 weeks. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has a market capitalization of $266.224 billion.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund in its Q3 2023 investor letter to Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) made the following comments:

“Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) performed poorly in the third quarter, which we attribute largely to macroeconomic-related factors. “The company is performing well clinically and fundamentally, but much of the biopharmaceutical industry has remained weak as investors gravitate toward other, more cyclical sectors.”

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) isn’t on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, 85 hedge fund portfolios held Merck & Co., Inc. at the end of the third quarter. (NYSE:MRK), which was 78 in the previous quarter.

We have discussed Merck & Co., Inc. in another article. (NYSE:MRK) and shared billionaire Ken Fisher’s stock picks with big upside potential. Also, please visit our Hedge Fund Investor Letters Q3 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other major investors.

