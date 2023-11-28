While the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has not yet decided on the much-awaited rule change on the listing of spot Bitcoin exchange traded funds (ETFs), the price of Bitcoin (BTC) remains on a rising curve. The possible approval of the first spot Bitcoin ETF and the Bitcoin halving make it an optimistic case for investors and traders hoping for further gains.

Dan Tapiero sees BTC price at $100,000

Macro guru and investment manager Dan Tapiero Express Bullish sentiment around Bitcoin, the next uptick will come. While many popular investors have already predicted that BTC will be worth between $500,000 and $1 million during the current decade, Tapiero has a conservative estimate of $100,000 over the next few years. This means that the next bullish round should see a three-fold surge from the current levels under $40,000. Tapiero reportedly said that the next bullish rise will occur in 2025, when the top cryptocurrency could reach above $100,000.

“I think in the next uptrend in 2025 we will see Bitcoin exceed $100,000. “I think that’s a pretty conservative estimate.”

With the Bitcoin halving event occurring as early as Q2 2024, widespread expectations around a potential BTC price rally are supported by price trends around previous halving events.

Spot Bitcoin ETF: Approval Imminent?

Earlier, Coinagep reported that BlackRock representatives recently discussed its spot Bitcoin ETF application with US SEC officials. Additionally, there have also been reports that SEC officials met with representatives from various crypto exchanges on proposed rule changes related to spot ETF approval. Does this mean that mass approval of spot Bitcoin ETF applications is imminent in the next few months?

Source: coingape.com