Macquarie misses profit forecast on markets unit, plans buyback

(Bloomberg) — Macquarie Group Ltd. profit fell due to lower asset sales and weakness in commodity and global markets trading. A surprise buyback of A$2 billion ($1.29 billion) provided some relief to investors.

Net income fell 39% to A$1.42 billion in the six months to September 30, below the average A$1.69 billion estimate of three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Investors were expecting softer results after the Sydney-based bank and asset manager cut profitability expectations twice in recent months. As Chief Executive Officer Shemara Wickramanayake prepares shareholders for more challenging times ahead, Macquarie shares have also outperformed global bank stocks this year as its diverse set of businesses provides a cushion to investment-banking focused rivals. Is.

The guidance suggests some stabilization in the second half of the year, “but overall we would expect the market to continue to cut earnings expectations for Macquarie,” John Storey, an analyst at UBS Group AG, wrote in a report. “In our view, the only silver lining is the buybacks, which may indicate that Macquarie views the stock as undervalued.”

Macquarie Asset Management’s profit contribution was down 71% due to the timing of asset recovery and higher expenses in green investments. The contribution of the Commodity and Global Markets unit was down 31% due to reduced volatility.

“Our annuity-style businesses saw growth in loan books, deposits and assets under management, but the first half result was significantly lower than the strong period of receipts in the previous corresponding period,” Wickramanayake said in a statement on Friday. ” “It is expected that green energy realization will occur mainly in the second half.”

Shares were down 1% by 11:22am Friday in Sydney, while the S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.1%.

Macquarie’s bigger buyback could be a sensible trade, given the potential 20% discount to its 2021 capital raise and could offset the return impact of a very weak first half. Surplus capital is sufficient to support growth and potential asset management M&A, which will be very accretive to returns – Matt Ingram, senior industry analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Read the BI report here.

