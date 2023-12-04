MACOM completes the acquisition of Wolfspeed’s RF business

Lowell, Mass., December 04, 2023–(Business Wire)–MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (NASDAQ: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced the completion of the acquisition of the radio frequency business (“RF Business”) of Wolfspeed, Inc. on December 2, 2023. The RF business highly complements MACOM’s portfolio and creates an attractive joint technology solution.

“We are excited to welcome the RF Business team to MACOM,” said Stephen G. said Daly, president, chief executive officer and chairman. “Moving forward, we are committed to building on the RF business’s established technology to support all product and foundry customers and strengthen our leadership position.”

About Mecom

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense, and datacenter industries. MACOM serves more than 6,000 customers annually with a comprehensive product portfolio that includes RF, microwave, analog and mixed signal, and optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has obtained certification for IATF16949 automotive standard, ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities in the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. Visit www.macom.com to learn more.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on the beliefs and assumptions of MACOM management and information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the expected integration, operation and development of the RF business. These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM’s current views regarding future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or our actual activities or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. may vary, including, among other things, our ability to develop new products and achieve market acceptance for those products; shortages of components or other disruptions in our supply chains, including as a result of geopolitical unrest or otherwise; inflationary pressure; any failure to accurately forecast demand for our products and effectively manage our inventory; our dependence on a limited number of customers; risks related to any weakening of economic conditions; our ability to compete effectively; and other factors described in “Risk Factors” in MACOM’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Are. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. .

