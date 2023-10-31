OTTAWA – Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says fiscal and monetary policy are moving in opposite directions, making it harder to bring down inflation.

Macklem appeared before MPs at the House of Commons finance committee on Monday following the Bank of Canada’s recent rate decision and quarterly economic projections.

Responding to a question from Conservative MP Jasraj Singh Halon, Macklem said government spending was working contrary to the central bank’s efforts to reduce inflation.

The governor said that according to the federal and provincial budgets, total government spending over the next year will grow faster than supply in the economy, leading to upward pressure on inflation.

“It would be helpful if monetary and fiscal policy were moving in the same direction,” Macklem said.

At the same time, the governor said it is important to compare Canada’s fiscal stance to other countries.

“You have to compare Canada to other countries. Canada’s deficit-to-GDP ratio is the lowest in the G7,” Macklem said.

The initial rise in prices during 2022 was primarily due to global conditions, including supply chain disruptions and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

However, government spending has also come under scrutiny as the central bank also pointed to domestic inflationary pressures.

Starting in March 2022, the Bank of Canada plans to raise rates sharply to curb spending and reduce inflation.

As the economy buckles under the weight of higher borrowing costs, the Bank of Canada last week opted to keep its key interest rate at five per cent, but left the door open to more rate hikes if inflation remains high.

The Bank of Canada expects the country’s annual inflation rate, which dropped to 3.8 per cent in September, to return to two per cent in 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2023.

Noujoud Al Mallis, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com