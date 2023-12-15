Macklem says 2024 likely to be 'transition' year as economy slows, inflation falls

TORONTO – Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says he expects 2024 to be a transition year as higher interest rates slow the economy, making way for lower inflation.

In his final speech of the year, the governor laid out his expectations for a softer economy next year and provided parameters for the central bank to begin discussing rate cuts.

“The impact of previous interest rate increases will continue to weigh on the economy, constraining spending and limiting growth and employment. Unfortunately, this is what is needed to get the rest of the stream out of inflation,” Macklem’s prepared remarks read.

However, he says this weakness will help bring inflation back on target, which in turn will open the door to discussions on rate cuts.

But Macklem cautioned that nothing is certain and there could be obstacles along the way.

“Once the Governing Council is confident that we are clearly on the path to price stability, we will consider when further we might lower our policy interest rate,” Macklem said. “I know it’s tempting to rush to that discussion. “But it is still too early to consider cutting our policy rates.”

Until then, the governor says the central bank will continue to debate whether interest rates are low enough to bring down inflation.

He said that economic instability is increasing in the world, which requires central banks to remain agile.

The Bank of Canada has opted to keep its key interest rate steady at five per cent during its last three rate decisions. Economists widely expect its next move to be a cut and come sometime next year.

Macklem’s speech also reflected the lessons the central bank has learned this year, including the importance of communication.

To this end, the central bank now plans to hold news conferences with each interest rate decision instead of just once a quarter.

“We want households, businesses and communities to understand what actions we are taking and why. Questioning every decision is part of my commitment to clarifying our actions,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.

