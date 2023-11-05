Mackey: Entrepreneurs get innovative results from embracing their ‘inner child’

Every year since 2011, the month of November is celebrated as National Entrepreneurship Month in the United States, a time to recognize business owners who serve their communities and strengthen the American economy by creating jobs for millions of people. We do.

This is a special time for people like me. It’s not like there’s any big celebration, or gifts, or songs, or even a Hallmark card selection. No, it’s just the idea that we can celebrate those who take risks to bring their ideas to market – and sometimes win big.

From my perspective, the entrepreneur is the unsung hero of our economy.

Instinct often plays an important role in an entrepreneur’s life. Entrepreneurs are also problem-solvers. Entrepreneurs live in a mysterious world of inspiration, innovation and the subconscious. They also often tap into their “inner child”, which has a tendency to be impulsive, uninhibited, and constantly experimental. These qualities are not at all prevalent in mainstream business.

Eli Whitney reportedly got the idea for the cotton gin after seeing a fox trying to raid his chicken coop. The fox could not enter the cage, but he managed to extract most of the feathers of his prey through the net. Whitney then began experimenting with a claw or rake to pull the cotton fibers through a grid and leave the seeds behind.

Nina Blanchard, like many entrepreneurs, failed in business and went bankrupt as the owner of a franchise modeling school. He invested his last $300 in a Los Angeles modeling agency, thinking that many of the models trained at his school needed work.

Photographers immediately began calling him, but fearing that their models were not yet ready for prime time, he announced that they were not available. Word spread around the city that the models at the Blanchard Agency were always booked, which attracted other models who wanted to be represented by the hottest agency in town.

Jasper “Jack” Newton Daniels was 7 years old, living in a small town in Tennessee, when he was offered a job as a houseboy to a Lutheran minister who was also a businessman, farmer, and whiskey distiller. Jack was interested in learning the secrets of making moonshine and sour mash.

When his boss’s circle pressured him to choose between the pulpit and his business, he offered his 13-year-old apprentice the opportunity to purchase his distillery on credit. In 1866, Jack Daniels purchased the whiskey business that bears his name.

Wee Boeing was a lumber merchant who was also an amateur aviator. He got into the business of building airplanes when his own plane broke down and he could not get replacement parts.

Whitney Wolfe Herd overturned traditional dating dynamics by letting women make the first move when she created Bumble in 2004. Within a year, the app had reached over 80 million matches. She became the world’s youngest female self-made billionaire and the youngest female CEO to take a company public in the United States.

Wolfe Herd surpasses Katrina Lake as the youngest woman to take a company public. Lake founded her online outfit tailoring company, Stitch Fix, in 2011 before taking it public in 2017.

My own story pales in comparison to these superstars, but after more than 60 years in the business, I’m quite satisfied that the leap of faith I took was worthwhile. Sure, there are some things I would do differently. But I will never give up my resolve to implement it.

mackay’s moral:The first step to getting anywhere is to decide that you are no longer willing to stay where you are.

Harvey Mackey is a Minneapolis businessman. Contact him at 612-378-6202 or email [email protected].

