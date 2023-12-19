Coincodex’s machine learning algorithm has predicted when the Cardano price will reach a new all-time high. The coin which has been performing quite well over the past few weeks is still miles away from its current all-time high of $3.1. However, machine learning algorithms have revealed when it will cross this level once again.

Cardano price will reach $6.5

According to Coincodex machine learning algorithms, Cardano’s price could be locked in for years of performance below the all-time high prices of 2021 before seeing it again about five years from now. Apparently, while the price will rise by more than 200% from its current price over the next few years, breaking above $3.1 will remain elusive.

The year 2024, which is expected to be the beginning of another crypto bull market, will reportedly see ADA rise to only $2.98, which is slightly lower than its previous all-time high. Then in the years 2025 and 2026, its maximum performance is further underestimated with $2.42 in 2025 and $0.8 in 2026.

The year 2027 is expected to follow a similar trend to 2026, with a minimum price of $0.5 and a maximum price of $0.86. However, in 2028, this is expected to completely change to the point where the price of ADA will reach a new all-time high.

The maximum price of Cardano for the year 2028 is estimated at $6.52 and the minimum price is $0.73 by machine learning algorithms. Then in the next year 2029, it is expected to have a minimum price of $1.1 and a maximum price of $4.99. Finally, the year 2030 is placed at a minimum of $0.65 and a maximum of $1.36.

ADA price recovers from fall. Source: ADAUSD on tradingview.com

ADA sees upside across the board

Contrary to the Coincodex machine learning algorithm that states that the Cardano price will not reach a new all-time high until the year 2028, crypto analysts have come forward with their own bullish predictions. Cyclops, an analyst, expects the price to climb to $10 amid the rapid growth being recorded in the Cardano ecosystem.

Another crypto analyst known as Crypto Crow says he expects the price to reach $32. This analyst’s time frame is where they expect this next bull market to be and since the next bull market is expected to be between 2024 and 2025, this gives it a two year time frame.

Finally, crypto analyst Dan Gambardello predicts that the price of Cardano will reach $11. Their argument is based on the past performance of the digital asset which has performed very well in every bull market. Gambardello expects that if ADA continues its historical performance, the altcoin market cap will reach $400 billion by 2025.

