WILMINGTON, Delaware, Nov. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — global Machine status monitoring market is valued at US dollar$ 3.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly CAGR of more than 5.8, According to the market report published by, in the forecast period 2023-2030 rationalstate

Market Definition, Market Scope and Report Overview

The shift towards predictive maintenance strategies is increasing the demand for condition monitoring sensors. The goal of organizations is to detect potential equipment failures before they occur, minimize downtime, and optimize maintenance schedules. Furthermore, the integration of sensors into the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) ecosystem facilitates real-time data collection and analysis. Machine condition monitoring sensors play a vital role in providing data for predictive analysis and decision making.

Furthermore, continued advances in sensor technologies, including improvements in accuracy, sensitivity, and reliability, contribute to the effectiveness of machine condition monitoring systems.

According to an in-depth market assessment by RationalStats, the global machine condition monitoring market has been analyzed Based on market segments, including frequency range type, product type, end user, deployment, and geography/region (Including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) , The report also provides the global and regional market size for the historical period 2019-2022 and the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market Intelligence for the global Machine Condition Monitoring market assesses market size based on market value (US$/Euro million) and volume (unit) by various products/services/equipment, demand in key segments, customer sentiments, price points. Covers. , cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial valuation, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, component markets by leading companies, etc.

Furthermore, the long-term scope and 10-year outlook of the products/services and its impact on the global Machine Condition Monitoring market. It also includes the current state of the industry – production levels, capacity utilization, technology quotient, etc. The key information will be manufacturing capacity, installed base, import volume, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights by country. etc.

global Machine Condition Monitoring Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product type, vibration sensors are expected to dominate the machine conditioning market, mainly due to the fact that sensors are mostly used in predictive maintenance and it has been observed that vibration is one of the most reliable indicators for machine failure. Is one of.

report summary

report metrics Description base year 2023 forecast period 2023-2030 base year market size US$3.1 billion Market Size Forecast US$4.6 billion growth rate 5.8% major market mover Increasing emphasis on predictive maintenance

Increased focus on equipment efficiency and productivity

Sensors provide cost reduction through condition-based maintenance Profile of companies Emerson Electric Company

honeywell

Rockwell Automation

skf

sheffler group

general Electric

National Equipment Corporation

accidental injury

Parker Hannifin Corporation

siemens

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies to strengthen their market share and gain competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies adopted by the industry players. Some of the key developments in the global machine condition monitoring market include,

In January 2023, Honeywell partnered with Nexseris. The partnership focuses on developing automotive sensing technology to aid in the prevention of thermal runaway in EV batteries, which has the potential to cause fire.

In October 2022, Emerson introduced the ASCOTM DPT Control System. The new system offers precise and low-level particle monitoring, early warning leak detection, among other features.

Some of the key players and suppliers operating and significantly contributing to the growth of the global machine condition monitoring market include Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, SKF, Schaeffler Group, General Electric, National Instruments Corporation, Fluke, Parker Hannifin Corp. and Siemens, among others.

RationalState has fragmented the global Machine status monitoring Market by frequency range type, product type, end user, deployment and region

global Machine status monitoring market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Sensor Frequency Range Type

global Machine status monitoring market Value (US$M), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type vibration sensor temperature sensor tilt sensor pressure sensor Water/Liquid Sensor photo sensor Other

global Machine status monitoring market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Production oil Gas energy production automotive aerospace Other (healthcare, etc.)

global Machine status monitoring market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Deployment wired sensor wireless sensor

global Machine status monitoring market Value (US$M), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Machine Condition Monitoring Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Latin America Machine Condition Monitoring Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country brazil Mexico rest of latin america Western Europe Machine Condition Monitoring Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France spain Italy benelux nordic rest of western Europe Eastern Europe Machine Condition Monitoring Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia poland Hungary other CIS countries rest of eastern Europe Asia Pacific Machine Condition Monitoring Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia asean Indonesia Thailand philippines vietnam malaysia rest of asean rest of asia pacific Middle East and Africa Machine Positioning Monitoring Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country gcc Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) remaining gcc South Africa Nigeria turkey Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Key questions answered in the machine condition monitoring report:

What will be the market value of the global machine condition monitoring market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global machine condition monitoring market?

What are the market drivers of the global machine condition monitoring market?

What are the key trends in the global machine condition monitoring market?

Which is the leading region in the global machine condition monitoring market?

Which are the key companies operating in the global machine condition monitoring market?

What is the market share of the major segments in the global machine condition monitoring market?

Research Methodology

RationalStats has developed a cutting-edge research methodology to understand the numbers and provide clients with the best possible real-time information. We combine a diverse range of industry experience, data analysis and experts’ perspectives to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStats combines a mix of primary research along with secondary sources to estimate market size and develop forecasts. The main steps involved in getting market numbers accurately are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and the data required by the customer.

Collecting and storing data through relevant payment databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to generate market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors and their relevance.

Evaluate and analyze data by referencing the data sources used and leveraged.

Validate, interpret and finalize the data by combining details collected from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

