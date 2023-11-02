Macfarlane Lake Announces Closing of First Tranche of Upsized Private Placement Offering

Toronto, ON/AccessWire/November 2, 2023 / McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (NEO:MLM)(OTCQB:MLMLF) (“McFarlane Lake” Or “company“), a Canadian gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it closed the first tranche on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 (“First Part“) its previously announced non-brokered private placement offer of units of the company (“units“) and flow-through share (“ft shareof the Company on October 17, 2023 (”)Proposal“). The first tranche consisted of 43,500,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit and 24,943,681 FT shares at a price of $0.06 per FT share, giving the Company total gross proceeds of approximately $3,671,620. Due to strong investor demand, the Company closed the offering has been raised to $4,600,000. At the request of certain proposed investors, the Company will aim to close the second (and final) tranche of the offering for approximately $928,380 on or about the week of November 13, 2023.

Each unit consisted of one common share of the company (each, one “common share“) and one common share purchase warrant (each, one “warrant“). Each Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.07 per Common Share until May 1, 2025. FT Shares are “flow-through shares” within the meaning of subsection 66(15 shall qualify as “. ) Income Tax Act (Canada) (“tax act,

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued and to be issued in connection with the First Tranche will be subject to a four (4) month hold period expiring on March 2, 2024.

McFarlane Lake intends to use the net proceeds from the first tranche to explore the Company’s West Hawk Lake and High Lake properties as well as for general working capital purposes. The gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Shares will be used for eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” which will qualify as “flow-through mining expenses” as such terms are defined in the Tax Act.qualifying expenses“). All qualifying expenditure will be waived off in favor of subscribers of FT shares with effect from December 31, 2023.

The Offering is subject to final acceptance by Neo Exchange Inc. (operating as CBOE Canada (“cboe“) and all regulatory approvals. In accordance with Cboe’s policies, a majority of the Company’s existing shareholders approved the offering prior to the closing of the first tranche.

early warning reporting

Rob McEwen’s investment company Ivanachan Limited (“ivanachan“) 150 King Street West, Suite 2800, Toronto, ON, acquired ownership and control of 20,000,000 common shares (“)acquired shares“) and 20,000,000 warrants (“acquired warrant“And with the acquired shares, “acquired securities“) of McFarlane Lake (15 Kincora Court, Sudbury, ON, P3E 2B9), representing approximately 11.01% of the issued and outstanding common shares and 15.68% of the outstanding warrants, respectively. As a result of the purchase of the acquired securities, Ivanachan for securities law purposes Became a company insider for.

Immediately prior to the acquisition of the acquired securities, Ivanchan did not own any common shares or warrants of McFarlane Lake.

Ivanchan purchased the acquired securities for $1,000,000. The acquired securities will remain with Ivanachan for investment purposes. Ivanchan may, from time to time, take such action with respect to its holdings of the securities of McFarlane Lake as may be appropriate in view of prevailing circumstances, including the purchase of additional common shares or the purchase or disposition of other securities of McFarlane Lake. Is included. All or a portion of its security holdings in McFarlane Lake are, in each case, subject to applicable securities laws and the terms of such securities.

The Acquired Warrants are subject to a “warrant blocker” provision under which Ivanchan will not be entitled to exercise the acquired Warrants if it would result in Ivanchan owning 20% ​​or more of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The disclosures in this news release are being issued in connection with the filing of an early warning report at www.sedarplus.com under McFarlane Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. Outline of the lake. To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Ivanachan, please contact Ivanachan President Rob McEwen at (647) 258-0395 ext. 200 or visit www.sedarplus.com under McFarlane Lake’s profile.

About McFarlane Lake Mining

McFarlane Lake is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the High Lake Mineral Property, located just east of the Ontario-Manitoba border, and the West Hawk Lake Mineral Property, located just west of the Ontario-Manitoba border. In addition, MacFarlane owns the McMillan and Mongowin mineral properties located 70 km west of Sudbury and the Michoud/Munro mineral property located 115 km east of Timmins. Macfarlane is a “reporting issuer” under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.

Go here to learn more: https://mcfarlanelakemining.com/

Additional information about McFarlane Lake can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to the expected size of the second tranche. The proposed use of the offering proceeds and the anticipated closing date of the second tranche of the offering. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Any statement that includes a discussion of predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always “expects”, or “is not expected”, “is expected” Phrases such as are not used), “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budgets”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends ” or variations of such words and phrases or conveying that certain actions, events or results “may” or “may”, “will”, “could” or “will” occur or be achieved. are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause McFarlane Lake’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated November 22, 2022, which is available for viewing on SEDAR+ at www. is available. .sedarplus.com. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and MacFarlane Lake disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, results, future events, or other information, except as required by law. Be a result. circumstances, or if management’s estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

further information

For further information regarding McFarlane Lake please contact:

Mark Trevisiol

Chief Executive Officer, President and Directors

McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd

(705) 562-8520

[email protected]

craig macphail

national capital market

(416)525-5709

[email protected]

