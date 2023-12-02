Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song brought their children to the Walk of Fame ceremony

Macaulay Culkin brought his kids with him to his Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood, California

42 year old home alone The star accepted a star on the Walk of Fame on Friday alongside his fiancée, Disney alum Brenda Song, 34, and their two sons, Dakota, 2, and an infant born this year.

Culkin was seen kissing his youngest son, whose name was never confirmed, on the top of his head. The baby was wearing a brown sweater vest and a pacifier in his mouth. In the row behind her parents, Dakota was seen sitting on the lap of a family friend wearing a mohawk.

During his acceptance speech, the actor expressed his gratitude towards his wife and his two sons. “I want to thank Brenda,” he said. You are absolutely everything. You are my champion. Only you are happier for me today.”

He added, “You are not only the best woman I have ever seen, but you are also the best person I have ever known.” “You have given me all my purpose, you have given me a family. Since the birth of our two sons, you have become my three favorite people. I love you very much.”

Song opened up about her growing family in an interview with cuttelling the outlet about how they’ve evolved into a “hands-on” parenting style.

American actor Macaulay Culkin gestures towards his partner Brenda Song and their son during a ceremony to unveil her Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Hollywood on December 1, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)

“My fiancé and I are getting along great,” she told the outlet. “We don’t have a nanny, but my mother has been here with us since my son was born… When I was working, my mother used to bring [my son] To set up so I can watch and breastfeed her during the day. People tell you a lot about labor and pregnancy, but not about the fourth trimester. I tell my girlfriends who are pregnant, make sure you have help. Because your tendency is to do it all and you physically can’t do it.”

She added, “I think when you and your partner have a baby, especially in the first few months, you don’t have the patience to be polite with each other.” “It is very important to remain communicative when you need help. Instead of having a duty to do, we simply feel separated from each other. I’ll put my son down and my partner will say, ‘Let me feed the animals and prepare dinner.’ ,

American actor Macaulay Culkin gestures near his newly unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame star on December 1, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (AFP via Getty Images)

Sparks first flew between the couple in a long time when they reportedly met on the sets of their film Changeland in Thailand. They were romantically linked in July 2017 after they were photographed dining at Craig’s, an Italian restaurant and celebrity hotspot in Los Angeles.

Although the pair have typically kept their relationship away from social media, they have occasionally shared their milestones with the public, including welcoming their son, Dakota Song Culkin, on April 5, 2021, and revealing that Including that they got engaged late last year.

“Macaulay and Brenda have loved being together as a family since welcoming Dakota,” a source shared. People, “Engagement is the natural next step for them. They are excited about their future together.

