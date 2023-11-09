Macao Entrepreneur Delegation Delivers Meaningful Results at CIIE in Shanghai

Macao, November 9 – The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) led a delegation of about 50 Macao entrepreneurs to participate in the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which yielded fruitful results according to representatives. On the second day of the sixth CIIE, two Macao enterprises signed cooperation agreements with Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs), fully revealing the role of Macao as a platform between China and the PSCs.

The delegation is building trade links with the international world through CIIE

During the expo in Shanghai from 4 to 7 November, the delegation visited several pavilions at CIIE, and experienced first-hand the international and diverse environment of CIIE. Representatives from Macau exchanged views with businessmen from around the world to keep up to date on various industries such as healthcare, technical equipment, food and trade in services.

According to some delegates, the 6th CIIE this year has been held entirely offline on a large scale, showcasing many of the latest products with high technical content, which expanded their horizons and gave them a deeper understanding of the expectations . The display of exhibitors and participants from all over the world to enter the Chinese market, shows that they are very optimistic about China’s future development prospects. Through business matching sessions organized by IPIM, many delegates met with representatives of institutions and enterprises from Hebei province and Shanghai city to seek further cooperation in modern finance, MICE, culture and other industries. In particular, some of them will knock on the door of the IP cooperation market in East China for the first time.

Working together to develop “1+4” industries and create more new economic boosters

During the event, Lei Wai Nong, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, met the delegation. After getting acquainted with the preparedness and expectations of the relevant sectors, Secretary Lei Wai Nong highlighted the benefits of Macau as a platform between China and the PSC, taking advantage of CIIE’s opportunities to integrate participating enterprises into the overall national development. encouraged to take advantage of the Expo, as well as work together to develop “1+4” industries and create more new economic boosters through the open platform of this national-level expo, thereby ultimately achieving the proper economic diversification of Macao. Can be obtained.

In addition, the delegation was invited to attend the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Representative Office of the Macao General Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises, where Macao delegates were briefed on the latest developments of the Shanghai Hongqiao International Central Business District . He also visited the exhibition and sales center established by the Macao Federal Commercial Association of Wine and Food Industries in Portuguese-speaking countries and regions and the art gallery established by Macao enterprises in Shanghai. Such arrangements not only create more opportunities for Macao entrepreneurs to carry out cross-sectoral exchanges and cooperation, but also provide valuable practical opportunities for enterprises interested in expanding their business in the mainland through mutual interaction. Also provided information.

brand logo ofMICE² Macau x Hengqin, beginning in ciiie

In addition, IPIM established the “Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area – Pavilion of Food and Drinks from Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries” and the “Trade in Services Exhibition Area – Professional Services Pavilion of Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries”. CIIE covers a total area of ​​660 square meters.

During the six-day event, two themed pavilions showcased a wide range of PSC-produced Macau products, Macau brands, food and beverages, as well as professional services, presented by 41 Macau enterprises. In particular, the brand logo of “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” made its debut at CIIE, promoting the innovative pattern of synergistic development of Macao-Hengqin industries.

Jointly organized by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China and the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, the 6th CIIE is held from 5-10 November at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

