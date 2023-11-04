MA-Rated ‘Echo’ Trailer Reveals a New Marvel Vision

echo Miracle

Things are about to shake up a bit in the non-stop world of the MCU Disney Plus series. We’re one episode away from killing off Loki, but we’ll be back next time for Echo on January 10th.

Echo’s appearance as her own show seemed unlikely and a little strange after being shown as possibly the fifth most important character in Hawkeye in 2021. While Alaqua Cox did a great job in the role, it was a bit of a surprise that she would be presented with her own series. But now that the trailer is out? Everyone is very active on board:

As you might be able to tell from this, this is going to be the first MA-rated Disney Plus series, which is reminiscent of another Kingpin project, Daredevil, when Marvel could get brutal and bloody on Netflix.

This is part of Marvel’s experiment in several ways:

The show is five episodes long and unlike other existing MCU shows, it is shot in one go.

It will air at the same time on both Hulu and Disney Plus, although on Disney Plus you will have to actively change your settings to allow TV-MA content.

It is the first in a new series of Marvel “spotlight” projects that focus on individual character studies rather than grand plans tied into the larger MCU, even if they exist in the same world. So…pretty much like the Netflix shows used to be.

In many ways Echo feels like the polar opposite of something like the upcoming The Marvels, an MCU movie that, theoretically, requires you to watch Captain Marvel and the MCU shows Ms. Marvel, WandaVision, and Secret Invasion to fully understand it. will be. In the meantime, you may want to watch Hawkeye to get Echo’s backstory, but that also may not be necessary.

MA-rating is also important. I believe Disney realizes they need to start moving a little further away from their safe and sound TV-14/PG-13 ratings. If Echo does this and is well received, I can imagine the new Daredevil series will also definitely get a MA, and with rumors The Punisher may return, his show will too. For movies, you’ll almost certainly keep watching mostly PG-13 blockbuster, but the upcoming Deadpool 3? Not at all, R all the way. And I would advise him to let some projects like the struggling Blade film be R-rated and let him fully unleash his potential.

The Echo looks good, feels good, is the kingpin, it all seems to add up. But if it succeeds, it could represent a real big-change moment for the MCU’s ambitions and allow it to better focus on a wider range of projects rather than putting everything into the shared universe machine .

