M&A News: Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) to acquire Samooha – TipRanks.com

Cloud-based data platform provider Snowflake (NYSE: ICE) announced the acquisition of Groupa, a technology startup that develops a secure data collaboration platform using data clean rooms. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A data clean room is a secure environment that enables multiple companies to collect data for collaborative analysis. It is notable that data clean rooms are becoming increasingly popular as they empower businesses to securely share sensitive first-party data with external partners or customers. Additionally, it allows enterprises to comply with stringent governance requirements related to security and privacy.

Let’s dig deeper.

Samuha will strengthen Snowflake’s data offering

Snowflake highlighted that the evolving technological landscape and regulatory privacy framework has led to the rapid adoption of data clean rooms in the media and entertainment sectors. The company now expects an increase in demand for data clean rooms across various industries, especially in highly regulated sectors such as financial services and healthcare, where secure collaboration on highly sensitive data is paramount.

The acquisition of Samuha will likely enhance Snowflake’s privacy-preserving technology, strengthening its data offering. The deal is expected to establish Snowflake as a leading player in the sector, facilitating secure data collaboration across various industries and improving its financial position. Additionally, in a similar move, Snowflake announced the acquisition of data privacy platform LeapYear in early February.

As Snowflake is taking steps to capitalize on the growing demand for secure data sharing and collaboration, let’s see what the Street recommends for Snowflake stock.

What’s the forecast for Snowflake stock?

Wall Street analysts are bullish on Snowflake’s prospects. With 24 Buy and eight Hold recommendations, SNOW stock enjoys a Strong Buy consensus rating. Additionally, analysts’ average price target of $213.21 suggests a potential 7.16% upside from current levels.

exposure

Source: www.tipranks.com