M3 Max MacBook Pro review: This made me want to start gaming again

In just three years of existence, Apple’s self-developed M series chips have completely transformed the computing industry, forcing Intel-dependent laptop makers to use ARM-based silicon (mostly from Qualcomm) .

Apple’s M2 Max is still outperforming all challengers Apple has released the M3 series, and the highest-tier chip, the M3 Max, has further extended the lead. I’ve been testing the M3 Max-powered 16-inch MacBook Pro, and it’s an absolute powerhouse of a computer, delivering desktop-class power in a portable form factor.

The overall size and dimensions of the 16-inch MacBook remain unchanged, with a new dark gray color (Apple calls it Space Black) the only real differentiating factor. The 16.2-inch screen also gets a little brighter, but you’ll hardly notice the difference. It’s still a great-looking mini-LED panel, with excellent contrast ratio and color reproduction. There are still plenty of ports (at least for an Apple laptop), including three USB-C, HDMI, and a microSD card slot. Of course, the build is premium, though the machine is a bit heavy at 4.8 pounds. But really, if you’ve seen a 16-inch MacBook Pro recently, you’ve seen this thing. What is noteworthy is the new chip.

Macbook Pro ben sin

MacBook Pro in Space Black ben sin

Built on a 3-nanometer architecture, the M3 Max has 93 billion transistors (the more of these, the more raw power the chip can push), and has increased the number of CPU cores to 16, and 40 GPU cores. Are. In layman’s terms: That’s a lot of processing power.

But Apple’s M chips are not just about raw power but also about efficiency. Apple silicon is built on the same architecture as smartphone chips, so they’re smaller in size, and all the computing bits are in one place for better coordination and efficiency. This means the chip uses less power and maintains peak performance for longer periods of time. The M3 Max continues this strength. I use my computer mostly for writing/reading words and editing videos. The first task barely scratches the surface of the M3 Max’s power, so I can literally have over 20 tabs open in Chrome with Spotify, Slack, Twitter, and Adobe Lightroom running in the background, and the machine doesn’t slow down or shut down. Is hot. When I edit 4K video footage on Final Cut Pro, the machine can occasionally get hot, but still not enough to need a fan. And it still hasn’t slowed down at all.

Graphic showing the M3 family of chips Application

I have the MacBook Pro connected to two external monitors and have these apps open: Chrome with over 20 tabs, Final Cut Pro, Spotify, Slack, Adobe Lightroom, Twitter, Safari playing a YouTube video, and the machine still won’t run. It is getting complicated. I can see all the apps instantly without any delay.

The only thing I could do to keep the machine from getting so hot was to turn on the fan for gaming, and I’ve been doing that a lot lately, thanks to Apple.

Remember earlier when I said that Apple bucked conventional thinking and turned the computing industry upside down by going with ARM-based silicon instead of Intel? The American tech giant is aiming to do the same with gaming, which has long been a feature of Windows computers.

Apple is devoting resources to improving gaming on Mac computers, partnering with iconic video game makers Capcom and Hideo Kojima to port AAA titles to MacOS. With Apple’s brand power and extensive ecosystem, video game developers are clearly eager to get involved.

A render of the MacBook Pro. Apple

This is also where the M3 Max’s biggest improvement comes from: the GPU has been significantly upgraded to handle hardware-accelerated ray tracing, a real-time lighting technique used in computer-generated graphics. To support this Apple introduced a new feature called “dynamic caching” in the M3 chips, which allows the silicon to sense the exact memory required for each task and reallocate resources dynamically. This allows Apple to use a unified memory structure (in which RAM is shared between the CPU and GPU), unlike Windows machines, which require dedicated RAM for different tasks. Again, it’s all about efficiency, and Apple’s M chips are turning computers into more seamless operations, like smartphones.

I played a lot of games growing up, but I gave up the hobby a decade ago when work and adult life took up too much of my time. For the past decade, I prided myself on only having hobbies that were at least semi-productive to my health and well-being, like bicycling, reading, photography, and drumming. For 10 years, I didn’t own a video game console, nor did I play games on a computer.

But the MacBook Pro has reawakened my long-dormant hobby. Apple told me I should try gaming in order to properly review this machine, so Apple loaned me a PlayStation controller with a coupon code to download some games. I downloaded shadow of the tomb raider And nba 2k24The latter being a video game series I grew up playing in my teens.

I booted up both games and was amazed at the graphics. The controller connected seamlessly, and within minutes I was playing like I was in high school again.

Here’s where things can get scary for me: In the past, my console gaming habit at least required me to stay home. Now, with the MacBook being a completely portable device, I can play anywhere. In fact, I recently spent two hours playing NBA 2K at the airport instead of doing what I usually do—checking email or walking around the airport.

Apple’s silicon is so efficient that I don’t notice much degradation in performance when the machine is on battery power. The framerate is a bit low, but not so much that the graphics look bad. And the battery life is incredibly good. Even a two-hour gaming session drained around 50% of the battery. This means I can play games for up to four hours on the MacBook Pro without any power supply. A Windows gaming laptop can run for a maximum of one hour to two hours if not plugged into a wall socket.

gaming on mac ben sin

So, as a product reviewer, I’m very impressed with the power and efficiency of the MacBook Pro with M3 Max. But I’m a little worried about it being so good that it’s rekindled an unhealthy hobby I gave up a decade ago. But I believe that the responsibility to avoid misuse of any new technology lies with the user, not the machine. Apple is doing its thing here: making an extremely powerful, do-it-all machine that can serve people well for work and play.

However, it is not cheap. The price of the 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro starts at $3,500, my higher spec model with 128GB of integrated memory and 8TB of storage is available for $7,200. But very few people need to do all this on a laptop. You can find a medium configuration for around $4,000 that will be enough for 99% of people. Still a high price, but for a machine that can do it all? I don’t think it’s overpriced. This is cutting edge technology that is lagging behind the competition.