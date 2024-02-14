Lyft shares surged 62% after the closing bell on Tuesday, thanks to a typo in the ride-hailing company’s earnings release that made it appear investors’ auto-trading algorithms – or “bots” – has been sent into a shopping frenzy.

Lyft’s fourth-quarter report initially estimated that a key profit metric was expected to grow 500 basis points, or 5%, in 2024. However, the company informed investors about five minutes after the original release that the number was one zero too high and corrected it to 50 basis points, which is a far more realistic 0.5%.

Shares retreated after the correction, but remained up more than 37% in early trading Wednesday – at $16.69 (€15.57) per share – as the company topped most Wall Street expectations for the quarter.

Lyft’s gross bookings beat Wall Street forecasts, rising 17% year over year to $3.7 billion. Lyft’s guidance for first-quarter bookings between $3.5 and $3.6 billion also came in above estimates.

The San Francisco company earned 19 cents a share in the period, more than double the 8 cents industry analysts were expecting.

Lyft appears to have turned things around since the last quarter of 2022, when it reported a massive loss of 76 cents per share. In the subsequent four quarters through 2023, Lyft has easily exceeded profit targets, posting profits twice when Wall Street was expecting losses.

The company has played second fiddle to longtime rival Uber, which has offset the pandemic’s decline in ride demand by rapidly expanding into food delivery.

The profit metric that included the typo on Tuesday is known as adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin expansion, which is calculated as a percentage of gross bookings, according to Lyft. .

With Wednesday’s rally, Lyft shares are now in the green for 2024, up more than 11% year to date.

