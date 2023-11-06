Lyft: 30% market share, 3% market cap (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) It has been a terrible investment, having lost almost 90% of its value since its stock market debut in March 2019. Despite a post-pandemic improvement in growth, Lyft has not been able to keep pace with its main rival, Uber. , In a bold move to stem its losses, Lyft saw a change in leadership, marking a clear recognition that the company was in dire need of a new strategy.

In a significant change, co-founder and longtime leaders CEO Logan Green and President John Zimmer resigned. He has been at the helm of Lyft since its inception 16 years ago. In an unexpected turn, the board has chosen Lyft’s own director, David Risher, to fill his place. Risher was an early player at Microsoft and moved to Amazon (AMZN) in 1996 as its 37th employee. At Amazon, founder Jeff Bezos set him the ambitious task of broadening the company’s scope beyond just selling books.

Lyft’s new management is set to face the difficult challenge of reversing the company’s decline in market share compared to Uber, while remaining focused toward achieving profitability – Lyft’s struggle to scale effectively. Complicated tasks. Nonetheless, should the new leadership succeed in overcoming these hurdles, Lyft’s significantly undervalued stock is likely to mirror the gains experienced by Uber last year, potentially leading to a big rally.

Market share remains strong

Lyft’s post-pandemic recovery in the ridesharing market has been difficult, but the company still retains a large share of the overall market. During the second quarter of 2023, market leader Uber reported booking growth of 16%, while trips increased by 22% during the quarter. This compares to Lyft’s 18% increase in rideshare ridership or 8.8% increase in active ridership. However, that increase was offset by a decline in total revenue per active rider (-5%) as growth in active riders pulled the average down. In the US, Uber and Lyft still monopolize the ridesharing market, although Uber is much more diverse in offerings as well as geographically. Its food-delivery business has also grown rapidly in recent years, tipping to exceed $10 billion in 2022.

Still, Lyft’s active riders continue to grow as gig-economy workers aim to diversify their income streams. During peak hours in large cities, Uber card prices and wait times can increase significantly, which is why riders sometimes use both apps to reduce wait times or save costs. Overall, there is very little difference between the two apps in terms of functionality. The only main difference is that Uber is more widely available, such as in smaller cities and internationally. While Uber has traditionally expanded without regard to costs, its aggressive expansion strategy may face regulatory hurdles in the future, such as the EU’s new plan to reclassify drivers and couriers across the EU, which Due to this, Uber may stop operations in hundreds of 3,000 cities. Throughout the European Union.

While Lyft is increasingly focused on growing its core ridesharing business and, most importantly, making a profit by doing so. However, Lyft is also investing in new mobility solutions, such as micromobility, which involves renting scooters and bicycles in larger cities. While the business has relatively large maintenance costs, it can be profitable, as shown by competitor Lime, which is reported to be profitable for its first year.

Although there is no exact amount in terms of Lime’s current valuation, estimates range from $1 billion to $10 billion. Lyft’s current market capitalization is just under $4 billion and that includes its more profitable ride-hailing service. Overall growth in its micromobility segment is strong, registering double-digit growth year-on-year.

attractive valuation

Lyft is trading at a significant discount to Uber, which is a reflection of the difference in scale between the two companies, as well as better execution and overall growth. As mentioned earlier, Uber is moving at a high growth rate, despite generating almost 10 times more revenue on a previous basis. While many companies in the ride-sharing, delivery market have seen their stock prices rise, such as Uber and DoorDash (DASH), due to negative sentiment rules, this has not been the case with Lyft.

It’s important to note that despite Lyft’s lack of scale, it is still a capital-light business with high gross margins. Because Lyft has continued to focus solely on its ride-hailing business, it is even more capital-light than Uber, yet has missed the scale to make sustainable long-term profits. However, as seen in recent quarters, Lyft has been slowly moving towards profitability while achieving positive EBITDA.

Lyft’s overall goal of reaching EBITDA of $75-$85 million, with over $4 billion in TTM revenue, representing a 7% margin. 5 years from now, Lyft could potentially grow revenue to $6 billion annually, which I believe is realistic. Assuming Lyft continues to cut costs and reach scale, it could achieve an EBITDA margin of 15%, which translates to about $900 million in annual EBITDA. If its valuation and balance sheet remain roughly the same, this translates to an EV/EBITDA of 3.3x, which seems very low given Lyft’s capital structure and low overall cost of revenue.

Despite accounting for approximately 30% of the total ride-hailers market in the US, its market cap represents only 3% of all ride-hailers. Thus, it’s possible that its larger network could attract buyers like DoorDash, Tesla (TSLA), or Google (GOOGL) to gain a foothold in the ride-sharing industry, which is set to be autonomous in the future.

takeaway

With strong projected growth in the ride-hailing market, Lyft is well positioned to move forward, despite lagging behind Uber and facing significant headwinds. After all, Lyft remains highly relevant, as evidenced by its growing number of users. Investors will be keeping a close eye on its earnings call on November 8, which could act as a catalyst for sentiment going forward.

Although Lyft’s stock may seem attractively priced, notable risks remain. These include regulatory challenges, economic impacts and most importantly competition. These factors could hinder Lyft’s pursuit of already missing scale and profitability. However, if Lyft can successfully address these concerns, it could have bullish potential.

