Lifford School, Texas (Source: myRGV)

TMache Elementary, Middle School and High School in Lyford, Texas has been recognized by Apple in its Apple Distinguished Schools program.

Apple continues to add to its list of prestigious educational establishments, which includes the University of Kentucky and the Laurent Clerc National Deaf Education Center. Including the new Lifford schools, there are currently 27 Apple Distinguished Schools in Texas.

“Schools have never had this glory [before],” said Mark Pinon, instructional technology specialist for Lifford Consolidated Independent School District. myrgv, “The district’s elementary, middle schools and high schools all achieved accreditation.”

“This is a first,” Pinon continued, “and we were very excited and honored that every school in the district achieved the Apple Distinguished designation.”

Schools applied for the status in 2022, and one of the eligibility requirements is that every student has at least one digital device.

Pinon said, “The district chose Apple devices not for the branding, but for the purpose and efficiency of the Apple devices.” “We applied for Apple’s Distinguished Schools, a program that supports school leaders.”

There are currently only 888 Apple prestigious schools in 37 countries. Pinon believes Lyford’s schools earned a spot in the program because of how “our core beliefs as a district align with Apple’s as far as empowering students to lead, learn and Motivated to move forward.”

“Lifford does not just see that his work as a teacher ends after a student graduates,” Pinon continued, “but rather we as an entire community of teachers work to ensure that May those students be successful after they graduate and enter college.

As an Apple Distinguished School, Lyford gets access to what Apple describes as “a worldwide leadership network of like-minded peers.” Schools will have the opportunity to “Join the Apple Education Team” and will be invited to related leadership programs.

Schools around the world can learn more about applying online for Apple specific status. Requirements include that leadership and faculty are proficient with iPads or Macs, and make “innovative use of Apple platforms.”

