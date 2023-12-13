Mimosa by Spencer

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) – Early holiday shopping season discounts from high-end fashion retailers such as Bergdorf Goodman on New York’s Fifth Avenue raised concerns that the Christmas shortage could lead to a glut of inventory – potentially at labels. Will be pulled into a discount spiral that will become cheaper. image.

The latest US credit card data from Barclays released on Wednesday showed that spending on luxury goods was down 15% year-on-year in November after falling 14% in October.

Barclays analysts said this performance “doesn’t bring much optimism” for the fourth quarter, adding caution about the performance of luxury brands during the period due to weak trends in the US.

Citi’s credit card data released on Wednesday showed that luxury fashion purchases fell 9.6% year-on-year in November, following an 11.4% decline in October, with sharp declines in department stores and online, There was a 13% decline in November. year on year.

Alix Partners consultant Olivier Abton said retailers entered the season with too much inventory, noting that last year’s purchase orders were placed before the sector cooled down after a month of pandemic.

“They’ve already started the season with higher than normal levels of overstock,” Abton said.

The share prices of LVMH, Kering and Burberry were down 12%, 23% and 33% respectively since the beginning of August, while shares of e-commerce operator Farfetch have lost the bulk of their value and are down 90%. Are. “We know US consumers will remain rational, and retailers will have to adapt,” said Caroline Reel, head of premium brands at Pictet Asset Management, which owns shares of LVMH.

The conflict in the Middle East added geopolitical uncertainty to the outlook for the already inflation-beset luxury industry, with shoppers in the US and Europe tightening their purse strings, while hopes for a strong post-pandemic recovery in China were dented by a property crisis. Reasons derailed.

Low spending occurs in the most important end-of-year seasons, with November and December accounting for 25% of annual sales. “This is not going to be a good Christmas for luxury brands,” Abton said. But Citi analysts predict department stores may feel the pinch from slowing demand over the next six to 12 months, posing a potential challenge for luxury brands generating significant volumes of sales outside their network of boutiques.

Department stores – especially in the US – are known for aggressive discounts, which attract shoppers to the store, but offering low prices can reduce the attractiveness of fashion brands and encourage people to look for future deals. Can do.

Leading global brands such as Hermes, privately owned Chanel and LVMH’s Louis Vuitton and Dior maintain a tight grip on retail operations, selling primarily through their own stores which allows them to avoid discounting and maintain their brand image. Allows to control the way.

According to Bain, such direct-to-consumer sales by high-end labels are projected to grow from 40% of the personal luxury goods market in 2019 to 52% in 2023.

Analysts say fashion houses are overall better equipped than they were during the crisis of 2008 and 2009, when there was a sudden slowdown in spending.

Since the last crisis, the label has used artificial intelligence to predict sales volumes and adjust production, while they have also fine-tuned their ratio of seasonality to more permanent styles.

Luxury consultant Mario Ortelli predicted that the end of the year would be “a season for bargain hunters, but not the bargain season of the century”.

Mathilde Hemmerle, a partner at Bain, said technology played a “decisive role” in avoiding overstock issues. She cites macro indicators, historical sales of similar products, trend scraping on social networks as variables examined through AI to better estimate sales volumes.

Big labels are also more agile, according to Abton, who has halved their development times over the past 15 years by streamlining production and reengineering some production steps.

“This is a game changer,” Abtan said. (Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Josie Cao)

