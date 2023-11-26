curtis adams/pexels

By now, we know how badly skyrocketing mortgage rates and a lack of inventory can affect the real estate market. Last month, existing U.S. home sales fell 4.1 percent to an annual rate of 3.79 million, a pace so slow it hasn’t been seen since 2010, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors. Compared to last October, sales nationwide declined 14.6 percent, despite rising existing home prices. This year, the median home price stood at $391,800, up 3.4 percent from 2022.

Even though activity in the overall market hit a 13-year low in October, it’s a different story for high-net-worth buyers purchasing homes in the luxury category, which a recent Redfin report noted are defined as those that are expected to occur. Top 5 percent of their respective metro area. In fact, in the third quarter of 2023 the luxury market grew at a rate three times higher than the mainstream market.

Even though US home sales have slowed, prices have increased in both luxury and non-luxury markets. David Blank davidblankphoto.com

In fact, the average price of a luxury residence reached a record high of $1.1 million, up 9 percent from last year. Not only did prices rise during this period, but the amount of inventory also increased. In the third quarter, there were 2.9 percent more active luxury listings on the market compared to 2022. The report said there was also an overall increase in home construction, with the majority of new construction resulting from luxury housing.

According to Jason Aleem, Redfin’s senior vice president of real estate operations, paying cash “helped wealthier buyers weather the storm of higher mortgage rates.” The report found that 42.5 percent of luxury homes sold in the third quarter were paid for in cash, up nearly 8 percent from the same period last year. For context, only 28 percent of non-luxury properties were purchased in cash.

While many wealthy buyers clearly believe that cash is king, “others are choosing to take a higher rate and refinance later – a costly option that may not be feasible for many low-income consumers,” Aleem said. Explained Mansion Global. “Affluent Americans are still spending big, thanks in large part to pandemic savings and resilient housing and stock values.”

