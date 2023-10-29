Luxury Living in Turkey: 100 Years of Travel, History and Culture

Mediterranean view of Türkiye, the coastal city of Antalya.

tenille clark

For the average travel lover, the COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly created a deep and urgent desire to live life to the fullest – which includes investing in leisurely travel experiences that create lifelong moments and memories. Can. This is especially the case for Black travelers to the US, who spend $109.4 billion within their community. Black travelers also expressed concerns about safety, security and representation abroad, according to a 2019 study conducted by MMYG Global and Black advocacy groups. The spending power of the Black dollar, ultimately, appears to go hand in hand with a desire to explore and experience new cultures – while also guaranteeing the safety of Black lives while doing so.

While the Caribbean, North America and Europe remain statistically sought-after destinations for global travelers – thanks to attractive marketing and advertising collaborations – the Mediterranean Sea is rapidly gaining momentum as a popular visitor’s choice for holiday enjoyment. Used to be. One country that is definitely attracting the eyes and hearts of tourists is the Republic of Turkiye. To some people, Turkey may seem an unlikely travel choice. Although many social media posts on TikTok and Instagram boast of bustling nightlife, luxury shopping havens, historic sightseeing and awe-inspiring coastal views, there are many exciting adventures that await the solo black traveler – especially For those looking for a luxurious travel experience like no other. As the country celebrates 100 years as a republic on October 29 – the same year that the country experienced a devastating earthquake – there has been high anticipation of centennial celebrations and patriotic displays for this holiday, locally known as Yermi Dokuz Ekim – Which is Turkish for “nineteenth of October”.

Architecture plays a huge role in the preservation of Turkish history and patriotism.

tenille clark

This transcontinental country connecting the continents of Europe and Asia was recently rebranded from its original name ‘Turkey’ in 2022, signaling the revival of the culture, civilization and values ​​of a glorious people. With a population of approximately 85 million people – Turkey has a lot to offer the curious black, female tourist. Naturally, planning for this transcontinental journey began with air travel to reach the final destination, which could be an arduous 14-hour journey from the southern United States. From Miami International Airport, travelers can choose to travel in ultimate luxury and style by booking a business class seat with the national airline, Turkish Airlines. This world-class flying experience is a deluxe travel pleasure by the standards of any regular traveller. VIP visit with Turkish Airlines can be called a love letter to luxury: seamless check-in at the airline counter, spacious VIP lounge with fully equipped bar, catered buffet, device-charging area and entertainment while waiting. Facility. Departure. The business class experience optimizes comfort and even includes bedroom slippers and a hygiene bag courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo. The long-haul journey also includes a 3-course gourmet meal from award-winning ‘Flying Chefs’ – who provide an exclusive culinary service that gives the feel of dining in a restaurant high above the clouds. Guests can look forward to company and constantly flowing champagne, as the smooth and elegant Turkish Airlines commute sets the tone for ‘soft living’ goals. with turkish airlines stay servicePassengers are also offered a complimentary 3-night stay in a 5-star hotel – an ideal air bridge for travel lovers looking to take advantage of tourist activities in the busy city of Istanbul.

Tourism is a way of life in Istanbul: According to the Turkiye Investment Office, the occupancy rate … [+] Istanbul ranked second in Europe in 2021.

tenille clark

Formerly known as Constantinople, Istanbul is the cultural and financial center of Türkiye: simple, vibrant and the true heart of Türkiye’s urban landscape. With stunning mosques at many locations throughout the city, tourists are often greeted with the peaceful, echoing sounds of the Muslim prayer – also known as salat – Several times per day. A bird’s eye view of the Delta Hotels by Marriott at Levant also shows the hustle and bustle of pedestrians below, conveniently located just steps away from shopping centers to my fashion heart’s content. For content creators ItskokoeneleHis favorite part of Istanbul is the architecture. “A lot of the buildings look really unique – the way art is a major part of the infrastructure and foundation. They preserve a lot of their history in their landscape and I really appreciate that the Turks are good at preserving what they have from past civilizations for future generations,” America. Located in Trinbagon born traveler tells. One of the most beautiful historical monuments is the Hagia Sophia Mosque in Istanbul: a major cultural attraction built by the Eastern Roman Empire that dates back to 537 AD. also known as blue MosqueThis UNESCO World Heritage Site attracts hundreds of tourists daily for its ornate architecture, amazing designs and is surrounded by lush, grassy areas that are perfect for picnics and family days out.

A street view of the Hagia Sophia Mosque in the center of Istanbul, Turkey.

tenille clark

A brisk walk through the winding streets also reveals a goldmine of one of Turkey’s most sought-after culinary delights: cooking spices. Aromatic offerings like turmeric, ginger, saffron, curry and a blend of other popular products like detox tea can be purchased and packaged by vendors for extended travel paths – making it the perfect gift for the avid visitor. At every exploratory turn, tourists wandered aimlessly around the city taking a safe and preserved historical tour.

Culinary delights: an assortment of Turkish spices available at a market in the center of Istanbul. , [+] Turkiye is popular among visitors for its wide variety of spices.

tenille clark

As a gastronomic paradise during the day or night, one of the distinguishing features of Turkish life is the deliciously mixed range of Mediterranean, Balkan, European and Asian cuisine. Similar to many major cultural metropolises, food unites communities – and with restaurants like the world-famous Soho House Istanbul and the magical Old Town classic, Lokanta 1741, Turkish food is treated with a level of reverence, respect and skill. Even offering traditional food with its modern twist poetry fish stew, BaklavaPaprika lamb rack or vegetarian options such as Target and traditional white bean stew known locally as kuru fasulyeTurkish chefs demonstrated sophistication, pride and passion in preparing dishes with fresh ingredients and spectacular plating presentations.

Baklava: A delicious pastry dessert classified as an Ottoman delicacy filled with chopped nuts and … [+] Sweetened with honey or syrup. Here in a Turkish restaurant it is served with vanilla ice cream.

tenille clark

In grand convenience, a relatively short 90-minute business class flight from Istanbul can take a curious traveler to one of the most spectacular tourist experiences in Turkiye – Antalya’s southwestern coastal jewel. Known as the “Capital of Tourism,” Antalya is the country’s 5th most populous city, and the Mediterranean views are as picture-perfect as any postcard. The mesmerizing blue waters and sun-drenched beaches are rivaled only by the fascinating remains of archaeological sites from the Greek and Roman era, which hold significant historical value for the city, province and people. Among the luxury accommodation options in Antalya, the stunning Kaya Palazzo Golf Resort Belek is undeniably an ultra-grand hotel experience that transports guests to a world where luxury meets culture. A quick check-in process with welcoming, cheerful staff is punctuated with a glass of champagne and then, sheer grandeur – a breathtaking luxury lagoon with a private sundeck, heated swimming pool access and a welcome reception of mixed appetizers Suite. Fit for royalty. Simply put, Kaya Palazzo is made up of the most luxurious and stylish elements any tourist would visit. With extensive on-property amenities such as a family-friendly waterpark, a private cinema, mini-disco parties and top award-winning restaurants, there is definitely something for everyone visiting this expansive 5-star hotel.

Views from the luxury lagoon suite at Kaya Palazzo Golf Resort Belek in Antalya, Turkey.

Kaya Palazzo Golf Resort Belek

undoubtedly true piece de resistance The hotel staff at Kaya Palazzo had a first-class attentiveness and friendly nature that strived to meet every need of the guests. Whether it’s contacting the concierge service for a golf-cart ride to the Palazzo Steakhouse for dinner, or the wonderful manager, Arif, happily providing information at the hotel spa for a life-changing experience hammam (a Turkish bath with traditional body scrubbing, foam bath and body massage), the staff is always ready, willing and able to ensure that the experience is a memorable, majestic, luxurious one. Most importantly, Kaya Palazzo feels like family – and as curious wanderers continue to gain a deeper understanding of the culture, values ​​and traditions of Turkiye by making connections with the people of Antalya and its surroundings, it quickly From home away from home it can start to feel like a true home. Visiting Turkiye is a refreshing experience, and the journey awakens deep desires to explore beyond one’s limits while awakening the travel hunger for the excitement of the unknown. This journey to the other side of the world can be one that is full of dynamic wonders of what the curious wanderlust truly craves in this world.

As an experienced traveler and content creator, Woods strongly encourages other Black women to explore Turkey as a top-tier, modern option for vacations. “I felt very safe there. There is a lot of stigma around what the media and other people try to tell you about certain places in the Middle East, and it is always good to do your own research and experience the place and people for yourself. You’ll be pleasantly surprised at the idealisms that aren’t actually there as a black traveler – and it’s a great place to escape to when you’re looking for something off the beaten path from other ‘known’ travel destinations. Around the world,” she argues. Most admirably, the discovery of Türkiye is a timely, indispensable and stark reminder that the essence of community lies at the heart of every meaningful life experience, and – at the center of it all – the humility and pride of the Turkish people will always stand tall. The beauty of their history, heritage and culture.

Source: www.bing.com