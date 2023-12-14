transparency market research

Digital technologies and online booking facilities are expected to increase the demand for luxury hotels in the market.

WILMINGTON, Delaware, United States, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. , Globally, luxury hotels generated revenues of US$193.5 billion in 2020. From 2021 to 2031, the industry expects Growth at CAGR of 6.2% , The global luxury hotel market is expected to reach US$304.6 billion by 2031.

Changing consumer preferences play an important role in this. In modern travel, experiences are often more important than property, and luxury hotels offer a wide range of personalized services and amenities to suit the needs of their guests.

Travelers looking for more intimate and unique accommodations, who value design, art, personal service, and exclusive accommodations, are attracted to boutique and lifestyle hotels, which often fall into the luxury category.

Key findings of the market report

The increasing spending power of consumers and rapid growth in the hospitality industry are driving the demand for global luxury hotels.

Depending on the type, demand for luxury hotels is likely to increase in the near future due to resort hotels.

In terms of room capacity, the demand for luxury hotels is projected to increase over the next few years due to larger hotels.

The number of chain hotels is likely to increase in various regions in the coming years, making chain hotels an increasingly dominant force.

The demand for luxury hotels is likely to increase in the Asia Pacific region in the coming years.

Global Luxury Hotel Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing international travel and globalization have increased the demand for luxury hotels. High net worth individuals and business executives who often look for quality accommodation drive the demand for luxury hotels.

Technology enhances guest experiences in the hospitality sector. A luxury hotel promotes a personalized guest experience, streamlines check-in processes, and offers high-tech amenities using mobile apps, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things.

There is a growing demand for wellness and sustainability in the hospitality industry. Hotels cater to health-conscious and environmentally conscious travelers by adding spas, pools and fitness facilities.

In recent years, luxury travel has been influenced by cultural and experiential tourism. Luxury hotels often collaborate with local businesses and cultural institutions to create a deeper connection with the destination.

Social media influences a large number of travel decisions. A luxury hotel’s social media presence should be where it’s desired to attract high-end guests, engage with guests, and showcase its offerings.

Global Luxury Hotel Market: Regional Outlook- APAC will be a soft spot for service providers

The demand for luxury hotels in the market is expected to increase from the Asia Pacific region. The increasing diversity of history and culture will create demand for luxury hotels in the coming years. Rising middle class incomes and rising consumer spending have made Asia Pacific a major market for luxury hotels. Revenue growth in luxury hotels in Asia Pacific is largely driven by leisure travel.

Demand for tourism in the Asia Pacific region has led to a surge in housing prices in the region.

Major international hotel chains in Asia Pacific, including Hilton and Marriott International, are offering luxury accommodations. Due to increasing demand for luxury housing, these companies are investing heavily in this sector.

Governments in the Asia Pacific region have promoted the tourism and hospitality sectors. Along with improved infrastructure and transportation, these initiatives have contributed to the growth of luxury hotels.

Online travel booking platforms have grown in popularity in the Asia Pacific region. The ease of searching for and booking high-end accommodations has facilitated the growth of luxury hotels.

There has been demand for luxury hotels in the Asia Pacific region due to business and tourism expansion. Guests seeking high-quality accommodations and experiences in the region include both business travelers and tourists.

Global luxury hotel market: key players

A few key players dominate the luxury hotel market globally, contributing more than 50% of the total market. With the entry of homestay players into the market, competition is expected to intensify. Some of the major luxury hotels included in TMR’s report are:

accor

Marriott International

Hyatt Hotel

Hilton Worldwide

Intercontinental Hotel Group

Best Western Hotel

Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Windham Destination

Radisson Hotel Group

Indian Hotels Company Limited

major developments

In December 2023, EDITION Hotels established its presence in Italy, Singapore and Mexico and opened a second location in Tokyo, strengthening the brand’s presence in Japan.

Starting in 2024, Accor is set to introduce one of its most diverse new hotels yet. With its 40+ hospitality brands worldwide, Accor offers an impressive selection of new hospitality options across all segments and categories. Some of the planned openings include Orient Express Grand Hotel de la Minerve, Raffles Jaipur and Fairmont Golden Prague.

Global luxury hotel market: segmentation

by type

As per room capacity

small hotel

medium hotel

big hotel

Mega Hotel

By business model

chain hotel

personal hotel

by region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

