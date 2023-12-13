Click here to sign up for our free newsletters! Kincraig Castle Hotel lounge. Image: Callum Mackay

When you enter Kincraig Castle Hotel, it almost feels as if you are stepping into the Harry Potter set. With large fireplaces, festively decorated Christmas trees and sophisticated antique furniture, it’s clear that every detail of the luxury venue has been highly considered to provide a magical experience.

The Invergordon Hotel has been the product of love from real estate investor Ruchir Gupta, who bought it in March. Having dreamed of owning a Highland home, the aviation enthusiast was all smiles as he looked us around the venue.

He said: “This is my home away from home. I love it here: the sites, the people, it’s all amazing.

“I have been able to be creative with Kincraig Castle Hotel and I have a fantastic team who put their heart and soul into everything they do.”

Ruchir (left) and his team aim to create a unique experience.

The entrepreneur owns several businesses across Europe and is always looking for opportunities to breathe new life into his ventures. So, when the opportunity for the Kincraig Castle Hotel came up he jumped at it – especially because it had space to land his beloved helicopter outside.

“I told the agent I was looking for a place to land my helicopter,” he explains, “They showed me this and I thought it was perfect!

“I think this is probably the smallest hotel we’ve ever bought, but having a playground outside has been the most fun!

“This is my favorite place to visit and I come here for a week a month.”

Ruchir’s helicopter. Image: Callum Mackay

With 15 en suite bedrooms and a fine dining restaurant overlooking the Cromarty Firth, Ruchir is improving the quality of the property and ensuring the place is not just for tourists, but is also a hub for the community .

He said: “I’ve got a lot of Ralph Lauren furniture and we’ve done the whole lounge area and exterior. Over the next year, we will be refurbishing all the bedrooms to improve the quality of life that people receive.

“What we offer here makes us different because the prices are still the same, but the quality is much better.

“The restaurant is open to everyone – we now have local musicians coming every two weeks. We have a harpist, jazz band and singers and we would love for people to come and enjoy themselves while enjoying drinks, some delicious food and good music!

“We have a stable next door and we converted it into stables. We have horses on site and I am building an area so guests can bring their horses as well. The lady who lives next door is amazing and is great with the horses.

“In the next year, I’d like to see more locals, concerts, markets and hustle and bustle – I want a busier place! We have already organized markets and events which have gone very well.

Locals can come for a drink and some food. The lounge is decorated with Ralph Lauren furniture.

“I also want it to be a place for families to come together. We’re going to be doing more character breakfasts where families can dine with characters like Mario and Disney.

“The palace should belong to the entire community and be a place for them to come.”

Ruchir is also keen to create lasting collaborations in the region and is busy working with a number of individuals and businesses to create a unique experience. And his secret to finding people to work with? Instagram.

“I use social media to network and connect with people in the field,” he said.

The stable area is being renovated. Image: Callum Mackay The restaurant is intimate and cosy.

“I got in touch with the manager of Balnagown Estates as they have an incredible offering with luxury self-catered lodges.

“Next year we will be working in partnership with them, and we are going to use their self-serving arrangement for additional room capacity, and they can come and dine with us as a package.

“We can also use their property facilities as they are just two miles away.

“I’m trying to create more of a highland experience for people by offering stalking, shooting, hiking and cycling. The only hotel I know of that does this well is Gleneagles – I think with a partner like Ballygown we would be able to match it.

Kincraig Castle Hotel.

“I’m working with Miss Scotland to make it ‘her castle’.” She is doing Highland dancing and helping her mother with the horses as she runs an riding centre.

“Luke Stoltman has also become a good friend and he often dines with me.”

Ruchir plans to build five more lodges on his grounds, which will create a small farm in front of the stables, and he is also expecting to book a lot of weddings for the venue.

For him, it is not just a business, but it is a personal venture that he has been able to put his stamp on.

He said: “This is a home for us. It’s very personal.

Ruchir’s daughter with her ‘sheep’ from Austria. One of the sheep is back from a trip to Spain!

“I named one bar after my father and the other after my daughter.”

“This place was originally a home so it feels that way to me, and I want it to feel that way to others too.

“We have created this environment – ​​to be like a home away from home.

“Guests can sit and relax in the lounge. I like that it’s small and intimate and people are known by name and can have a good conversation with each other.”

meet the Team:

Andrew Gibson. Image: Callum Mackay

Andrew Gibson

Role: Head Chef

“I love everything about this building, from the snack bar to the kitchen. I think Ruchir’s arrival was wonderful. The hotel needed some new life and now it has. My favorite meal to cook is steak and lamb! We buy the lamb fresh and local and it’s great. We’ve got a lot of seasonal produce on the menu right now!

Navdeep Mandadi. Image: Callum Mackay

Navdeep Mandadi

Role: Member of the Front of House Team

“I am enjoying the place and the hospitality. Everything is going very well. There are lots of guests from different places and it’s great to meet people from all over the world! Every day is different and we are happy to please everyone! First impressions always matter so we have to make sure the first experience counts!

“This place has such an incredible history and working here is such a unique experience!”

Caroline Whittaker. Image: Callum Mackay

caroline whittaker

Role: Reception Supervisor

“I love working here, the people I work with and the guests who come here. The locals and regulars are fantastic and we have a small intimate family atmosphere.

“I think there is some apprehension about change, but it is wonderful to see change for the better. It was great to see the stables, the new furniture and all that. Mr. Gupta is talented and we couldn’t ask for anyone better than him! I live here most of the time, and my heart is in it – so now that everything is being invested in I feel even more proud!’

Becky Oman aka The Highland Mummy. Image: Callum Mackay

Becky Oman aka The Highland Mummy

Role: Events and Social Media

“My mom and dad got married here so it’s very emotional for me!

“We held a special event where we had small local vendors, Highland dancers and a father and son who played here 25 years ago. It was a great night and made us want to do more and give people a great experience Inspired for. And lovely memories.

“We had a market with 30 stall holders, which was a great day! We had mascots, the Tan Pipe Band, and tastings. It was a worthwhile experience and a lot of people had a good time!

“I want to showcase this place to locals and get people involved! It’s a welcoming space and there’s so much we can do in this space! Being able to have live music has been fantastic and there is so much to look forward to in 2024!

“We want people to get a platform they can’t find anywhere else!”

customer review:

“Customer service was great with warm and friendly staff. The food was good with a good range for breakfast. Finally, the bedrooms were comfortable and warm and the bathrooms displayed beauty and good hygiene.”

The welcome lounge is the ideal place for good conversation.

“My husband and I were at the hotel for dinner, where we had a great experience. The superb service was made even better by the very attentive and helpful waiter Navdeep. We will be back in the near future.”

“Just left the Kincraig Castle Hotel after enjoying another delicious Sunday lunch. Andrew Sheff and Nav and Salil have made this a great way to spend a lovely Sunday afternoon. We are already looking forward to our next visit to enjoy a wonderful afternoon tea. If you’ve never been it’s a must do”

Tomich, Invergordon

Ross-shire, IV18 0LF, United Kingdom

T: (+44) 01349 852587

E: [email protected]

www.kincraigcastle.co.uk

