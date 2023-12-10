December 10, 2023
Luxury Brands Have Tons of Inventory But Discounts Are Only, Well, 99 Percent


Luxury store brands are looking for different ways to sell unsold stock while at the same time protecting their namesake exclusive collections.

Sales of luxury goods have started declining this year after seeing an increase in wasteful spending following the pandemic. Now, retailers are stuck with piles of unsold merchandise and have little options for getting rid of them.

According to Bain & Company estimates, the luxury sector experienced sales growth of 15% in 2022 at constant exchange rates. However, sales began to decline late last year and this year’s growth rate is expected to nearly halve, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Online luxury goods seller MyTheresa told the outlet that the company is experiencing “the worst market conditions since 2008,” and had 44% more inventory at the end of its latest quarter compared to the previous year.

About 13% of all luxury goods by value are currently sold through these off-price outlets, up from 5% a decade ago. Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty

The demand for high-end watches has also reduced. In November, Cartier owner Richemont reported a 3% decline in watch sales during the first half of the year. Sales in the US were down 17%. Bloomberg attributed the slow demand to high interest rates and recession concerns.

Without deep discounting, which could tarnish the perception of their brands’ exclusivity, or burning virtually unsold clothing, which the EU made illegal this year, luxury retailers have few options.

Some brands are turning to off-price outlets, which are generally located away from major fashion centres. The Journal cited Bain’s estimates that about 13% of all luxury goods by value are currently sold through these stores, up from about 5% a decade ago.

Other brands have turned to informal resellers who take advantage of pricing differences between regions – buying goods at one price in Europe and then selling them in Asia at a higher price. One trader told The Journal that brands have been offering inventory directly to resellers in recent months.

Source: themessenger.com

