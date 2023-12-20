Luxury audio brand selling $139,000 speakers says it will beat economic recession because 'the rich will only get richer'

The luxury recession has become one of the biggest events of 2023. The rich are spending less and all the luxury retailers from LVMH to Gucci and Baleniaga are getting in on the spoils.

But at least one company believes it can inspire ultra-wealthy buyers to buy its products and challenge the heralded end of the “20s.”

The head of Bang & Olufsen, the Danish company famous for high-end home entertainment gear, is confident the group will beat the recent economic downturn as the wealthy continue to add to their wealth.

talking to financial TimesChristian Tier, CEO of Bang & Olufsen, said his company is on track to continue selling to its customers for one simple reason.

“The rich will only get richer,” Tier said. foot,

“We know they want to express themselves, too, and they don’t want to have what everyone else has.”

Bang & Olufsen sells high-end speakers, televisions, headphones and soundbars. Its most expensive item is a set of £110,000 ($139,000) Beolab 90 speakers. Customers can also buy Ferrari-branded headphones for £1,150 ($1,455), or splurge on a folding, oak-accented television worth £21,150 ($26,775).

The group’s revenue fell nearly 7% last year to about $400 million as demand slowed in its vital China market amid continued COVID-19 lockdowns.

However, the group beat expectations with its latest earnings as revenues and profits once again increased, boosted by price increases and sales of higher margin products, reflecting demand from high-end buyers. .

End of the ‘Roaring 20’s’

The past year has seen a huge slowdown in luxury purchasing, the latest being called the end of the “20s”.

Gucci owner Kering reported a decline in revenue in its last quarterly earnings, joining companies like LVMH, Burberry and Baleniaga in the struggle to keep sales steady amid a tough macroeconomic environment.

The watch sector has also not been spared, with the price of Rolex and Patek Philippe watches falling to a two-year low in November. The slowdown in the sector prompted the CEO of Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet to suggest that the widespread wasteful spending experienced in 2020 and 2021 was an anomaly that will not be seen again.

Meanwhile, the recession has forced companies like LVMH to make minor changes to their strategy. The group run by Bernard Arnault diversifies into entry-level sunglasses

However, while those groups are competing with each other for a shrinking pool of luxury buyers, Teer pointed out foot His group has the advantage of being the only group of its kind to sell its products.

“In audio luxury, there is no one else,” said Teare.

Tier is also keen to try to sell to Millennials and Gen Z shoppers who have disposable income and want to furnish their homes with well-designed technology.

In fact, the recent increase in buyers choosing Bang & Olufsen products may even be indicative of a growing trend of “stealth wealth”, where ultra-wealthy buyers opt for harmless purchases of everything from baseball caps to light switches. Choose those that are not well available. Reach specific consumers.

This trend signals a move away from demand for more luxury goods marketed by companies such as Gucci and LVMH.

However, coming off as bullish right after its latest earnings, Bang & Olufsen is betting that wealthier consumers will continue to choose attractive price tags, a strategy that has hurt the company in the past.

The group’s shares declined in 2019 and struggled to recover as customers failed to buy the group’s $15,000 televisions after technology critics pointed out that they could get similar quality TVs at much lower prices.

