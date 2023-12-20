Luxon says New Zealand has 'single-minded' focus on tackling prices

(Bloomberg) — New Zealand’s new government has a “single-minded” focus on slowing inflation so interest rates start falling, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said in an interview during his first official trip abroad since taking office. Could.

“My government in the first four weeks has been incredibly focused on dealing with our number one job, which is dealing with inflation and getting it back below 3%,” Luxon said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Sydney on Wednesday. Have to bring it down.” “So we can reduce inflation, lower interest rates and get the economy moving.”

The Reserve Bank last month gave an unexpectedly bullish interest rate outlook, signaling rising risks to a hike and ruling out any cuts until 2025. The RBNZ highlighted growing concerns that the wave of new immigrants is driving up rents and house prices.

“We’re in a place where there’s been a net migration of 129,000 people to New Zealand over the last year,” Luxon said.

“This is a high level of immigration and I would say that is ultimately unsustainable,” he said. “We want to make sure that immigration rules are consistent with our economic agenda, but also that we have the infrastructure in place to support it.”

New Zealand has faced similar challenges to countries like Australia and Canada, which have seen strong immigration and sticky inflation. Consumer prices rose 5.6% in the year to September and the RBNZ does not expect to return to its target 1-3% band until the second half of 2024.

Luxon is meeting his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in his first official trip abroad since being sworn in on November 27, seeking to deepen engagement with New Zealand’s closest partner and only ally.

“We really want to ensure that there is peace and stability in the broader Indo-Pacific region, and you know it is becoming an increasingly contested and competitive space in recent years,” he said. “It is in our interest to ensure that we maintain peace and stability.

Asked whether her new administration would consider joining the AUKUS alliance with the US, Britain and Australia as China grows regional dominance, Luxon made no commitment.

“We will have conversations and continue to understand where this is going and what opportunities there may and may not be for New Zealand,” he said.

Still, the new prime minister tried to offer an optimistic outlook for his small trading nation of 5 million people.

He said, “My message is very clear, New Zealand is under new management, we are open for business, and we are traveling around the world because we want to build relationships with everyone.”

