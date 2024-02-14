Luxembourg’s controversial ban on begging sparks heated debate

Critics say Luxembourg City’s controversial ban on begging, designed to curb the presence of organized gangs, is neither humane nor legal.

In a controversial move protested by human rights activists and charity workers, Luxembourg recently banned begging on the streets of its prosperous capital, Luxembourg City.

The new law was formally introduced in the city, where more than 114,000 people live, on 15 December 2023 by newly appointed Home Affairs Minister Leon Gloden. His predecessor Tania Bofferding had vehemently opposed it.

It was initially approved by the Luxembourg City Council in March 2023, but Bofferding prevented the national police from enforcing the ban.

It has now been almost a month since the ban was fully implemented on January 15, following a city-wide information campaign.

On its website, the city government writes that the new law follows “an increase in panhandling, and in particular, an increase in begging and aggressive begging by organized gangs”. The ban aims to “protect the well-being of local residents and visitors and protect local business activity.”

The restrictions only apply to certain areas of the capital – shopping streets, public squares, car parks and parks – between 7am and 10pm. Under the new law, beggars found on the streets of Luxembourg City could be ordered to pay a fine of between €25 and €250 or face several days in jail if they fail to pay.

According to Gloden, the ban is targeted at “aggressive organized begging”, while poor and homeless people in the city will still be able to receive assistance from social services and night shelters.

But the ban has drawn fierce opposition from charities, human rights advocates and Luxembourg’s left-wing parties, who have described the new law as inhumane and questioned its legality.

Earlier this month, protesters took to the streets of the city to condemn the move.

Is begging such a big issue in Luxembourg?

Clair, an architect who lives near Luxembourg City, said begging has become more noticeable over the past few years with more people on the streets. “I also noticed, and I don’t think this is limited to the capital, that there is a more organized way of begging,” he told Euronews.

“You would have seen people being dropped off in the morning and taken back in the evening, always the same people in the same corner,” he said.

“The number of people living on the streets has increased significantly in the last years,” Lisa, a retired Luxembourg woman, told Euronews. “But I don’t believe that banning begging is the solution,” she said.

“We must focus on the root cause of the problems. We have known for years that there is a problem housing crisis “In Luxembourg, there still doesn’t seem to be the political will to tackle building affordable housing for all,” she continued.

Claire believes the ban is “disgusting” and a “band-aid solution” to a deeper issue. “It’s all about face and it’s going to make our problem worse. You’re allowed to be homeless but you’re not allowed to beg on the street,” he said.

“The people who are begging are people who have lost everything in their lives,” Luc, a teacher in Luxembourg, told Euronews. He further said, “The discussion should not be about whether or not to allow begging, but about how to provide concrete help to these people.”

Is it legal to ban begging?

The city’s ban is not legal, according to more than 4,500 Luxembourg residents who signed a petition forcing the country’s parliament to debate the ban. The local branch of Amnesty International agrees with this.

“The European Court of Human Rights has clear jurisprudence on the subject (of fraud): in the case of Lacatas v. Switzerland (2021), the Court found a violation of Article 8 of the European Convention when imposing sanctions, such as fines, on street begging. Against individuals,” Amnesty International Luxembourg director ad interim Fernanda Pérez Solla told Euronews.

“The European Court of Justice has recognized that basic needs can be met through begging and that people in vulnerable circumstances have a right inherent in human dignity to meet those basic needs by begging,” he said. “Furthermore, the imposition of a fine appears disproportionate in such circumstances.”

Pérez Solla said, “If we consider that international human rights law, as interpreted by the European Court, generally does not allow for banning fraud, for example, Luxembourg has a provision in the Criminal Code preventing it. There is no legal rule for.”

“Although municipal councils may adopt police regulations, their content must not be contrary to human rights law or (absent a prohibition) national law,” he said.

As things stand, the ban on begging remains within the legal ambit. The country’s government has promised to move forward with a series of planned reforms to Luxembourg’s criminal code, ending uncertainty around the measure, but until then the ban will remain in place in the capital.

According to the government, the reforms will not ban begging at the national level – which would be against European law – but will give municipal authorities more room to maneuver.

