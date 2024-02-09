Luno adds more DeFi coins

Luno, South Africa’s largest crypto investment app, has added three new cryptocurrencies for investment, leading to decentralized finance (DeFi).

Aave (AAVE) connects lenders and borrowers directly, without the need for intermediaries. It is one of the largest cryptocurrency lending platforms, with over $6 billion currently secured on supported blockchains.

Curve (CRV) lets investors trade stablecoins and other cryptos with low fees. Curve has gained popularity as a liquidity provider for stablecoins such as USD Coin and USDT.

MakerDAO allows investors to temporarily lock their crypto in exchange for a stablecoin called Maker Dai. It has attracted major investors including Andreessen Horowitz, one of the world’s leading venture capital firms.

Christo De Wit, Luno’s Country Manager in South Africa, explains, “DeFi is an innovative, automated system that enables financial services such as loans, savings, insurance or trading on a public blockchain. By adding these new coins, which are prominent in the emerging world of DeFi, customers can learn more about DeFi that has the potential to transform finance.

“As cryptocurrencies are much more than just monetary coins and form the building blocks of a new decentralized digital economy, our clients are eager for opportunities to diversify their crypto portfolios in this innovative sector.”

What is DeFi?

Cryptocurrencies reward participants in a decentralized ecosystem for performing activities that keep the system running smoothly and securely. These decentralized ecosystems enable and facilitate a variety of industries, from financial services to gaming.

DeFi is one of the more mature use cases for crypto technology. The number of global DeFi users was estimated to be around 4.8 million in 2022, which will increase to more than 22 million by 2028 according to current growth trends. The total value locked in DeFi reached more than $52.71 billion last year.

DeFi has many use cases, the biggest by far is decentralized lending and borrowing. Like traditional financial services, collateral is used as a security measure to ensure that the lender will be paid if a borrower defaults on the loan. However, transactions in DeFi are generally automated and implemented by smart contracts. As a result, they save both lenders and borrowers from losing money.

De Wit says, “Luno follows a thorough process when adding assets for its clients to invest or trade, based on standards of security and legality. However Luno does not ensure the future prospects of any investment. We provide clear and unbiased content to help investors make decisions, but we ask our 12 million customers to always do their research and make good decisions before investing. Due to the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies, we advise clients not to invest more than they are prepared to lose.

