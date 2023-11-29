Terra has attracted a lot of attention recently, having experienced an impressive price surge that has surprised market observers. The catalyst behind this upward trajectory can largely be attributed to the remarkable progress within the Terra ecosystem. Recent substantial capital infusion has generated significant confidence among investors, serving as a driving force behind the recent surge in LUNC prices.

Investigating the factors behind LUNC’s meteoric rise

Over the past month, LUNC has been on a meteoric rise, causing its value to increase by an impressive 90%. This has sparked discussions and questions about whether this surge is just a momentary bounce or the beginning of a more permanent upward trajectory.

The roots of LUNC’s remarkable rise in value are found in some notable events occurring within the Terra ecosystem. Specifically, Terra Classic Labs strategically invested approximately $500,000 in TerraClassicUSD (USTC), the algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the Terra platform.

The recent significant token burn is another major reason for the rally. The amount of LUNC tokens in circulation has dropped to 5.8 trillion due to approximately 78.24 billion being destroyed, which may put more upward pressure on the token’s price.

The cryptocurrency industry often uses this process of token burning to control inflation and increase token value by reducing the supply.

LUNCUSD is currently trading at $0.0001199 on Daily Chart: Tradingview.com

LUNC is showing bullish side

According to data from Coingeco, the price of LUNC has increased by more than 80% this month, with a 71% increase this week in response to Mint Cash and Binance announcing the launch of the USTC perpetual contract.

Additionally, this increase comes a week after Terraform Labs allocated $10 million in assets among three different liquidity pools. At the time of writing, LUNC is trading at $0.00011. With a daily trading volume of $513 million, LUNC’s market capitalization of $661 million places it as the 79th largest cryptocurrency asset.

All indicators of LUNC are in a very positive state, which is not surprising, as the coin has increased by more than 30% in a single day. Before the current rally loses momentum, its Relative Strength Index (violet) could approach 90.

The coin’s 24-hour trading volume, which has increased from less than $20 million to over $600 million almost overnight, is arguably the most encouraging of all. This surge means that whales have finally returned to the token, stealing more of it and igniting a broader rally.

Meanwhile, LUNC and USTC reported milestone price increases over the past week, according to data from crypto intelligence tracker Sentiment. As a result of the two coins’ historic weekly gains, LUNC and USTC are now the top-running cryptocurrencies on Sentiment’s tracker.

Source: Sentiment

Santiment analysts speculate that the milestone price rally in both cryptocurrencies is likely a sign that investors are suffering from FOMO, or fear of losing these tokens’ gains, which has caused the asset to overtake both Bitcoin and Cosmos at the top of the list. But it has been delivered. ,

