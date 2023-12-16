Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) declined guidance

Financial management company Liberty Park Capital Management, LLC released its third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of it can be downloaded from here. The Liberty Park fund returned -2.29% net of fees in the third quarter, compared with a 5.10% decline in the Russell 2000 Index. On a weighting-adjusted basis, a 6.70% decline in the fund’s long holdings cut its returns by 6.22%, while a 7.27% decline in its short positions boosted its returns by 3.67%. Liberty ParkSelect opportunities, excluding fees, declined 11.57% in the third quarter. Additionally, please check out the fund’s top five holdings to know the best picks in 2023.

Liberty Park Capital Management highlighted stocks like Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) in its third quarter 2023 investor letter. Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia and is an advanced optical technology company. On December 15, 2023, Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) stock closed at $6.47 per share. Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) had a one-month return of 15.74%, and its shares lost 29.13% of their value over the past 52 weeks. Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) has a market capitalization of $219.712 million.

Liberty Park Capital Management made the following comments about Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares fell after it reported lower-than-expected guidance due to a slowdown in its communications testing segment. The company’s sensing business is growing more than 20% year-on-year. The communications test segment contributes about 25% of LUNA’s sales. We expect the slowdown in communications testing to be temporary and that the sensing business as a percentage of sales will grow over time.”

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) isn’t on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, 6 hedge fund portfolios were in Luna Innovation Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) at the end of the third quarter, up from 8 the previous quarter.

