LUNA founder Do Kwon’s extradition to the US and South Korea approved by Montenegrin court – The Daily Hodl

The extradition of disgraced LUNA founder Do Kwon to the US and South Korea has been approved by a court in Montenegro.

In a new press release, the High Court of Podgorica has ruled that the legal requirements necessary to extradite Kwon to the US and South Korea have been met.

“It was established that on March 29, 2023, at the request of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Korea, the legal conditions for the extradition of defendant KDH (Do Kwon), a citizen of the Republic of South Korea, were met. ,

The same decision establishes that, at the request of the United States Department of State, the legal requirements for the extradition of the same defendant have been met.

Kwon was arrested in Montenegro in late March after allegedly attempting to fly to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a forged Costa Rican passport.

He was sentenced to four months in prison, but authorities in both the United States and South Korea want to extradite him to face charges stemming from the $40 billion collapse of Terra Ecosystem in 2022.

The Montenegrin court says that even though Kvon has approved extradition, it still felt the need to rule on the case.

“In the explanation of the above decision, it was pointed out that the defendant KDH had given his consent to be extradited to the competent authorities of the Republic of South Korea under an abbreviated procedure, however, the High Court in Podgorica found that it still decided should go.

