Lumenova AI Introduces Generative AI Control Hub – End-to-end Platform for AI Governance, Assessment, and Risk Management

United States – November 14, 2023 —

As generative AI continues to see explosive growth, strong and proactive governance is essential. Lumenova AI meets this need with new launch Generative AI Control Hub – The only all-in-one solution to manage risks and ensure responsible adoption.



With the rapid rise of large language models like ChatGPT, BARD and LLAMA, and text-to-image AI systems like Stable Diffusion, MidJourney and DALL-E, Lumenova AI has assumed the critical importance of governance to mitigate emerging threats around security. Recognized. Fairness, transparency and ethical use. Companies that lead with Responsible AI and implement strong risk governance are the strategic leaders in navigating the emerging Generative AI landscape.

,Generative AI uncovers new possibilities but also poses risks such as data privacy, security and authenticity,” said Cosmin Andreescu, co-founder and CTO of Lumenova.Our Generative AI Control Hub manages these risks so enterprises can rapidly adopt generative AI while ensuring brand integrity, legal compliance, and public trust.,

Key benefits of the Lumenova AI platform include:

Risk Management Framework for Generative AI ( Defining and managing boundaries, promoting transparency, protecting against threats, enhancing content).

Defining and managing boundaries, promoting transparency, protecting against threats, enhancing content). Automated technical evaluation for large language models (Evaluating performance, testing robustness, ensuring fairness, addressing data drift).

(Evaluating performance, testing robustness, ensuring fairness, addressing data drift). Private LLM for Enterprise Internal Data (Building smart conversation agents, enhancing content, protecting against abuse, securely self-hosting).

With the Lumenova AI Platform, enterprises across all industries can implement generative AI rapidly and responsibly. Lumenova has partnered with the best AI leaders and business consultants to help customers achieve seamless integration.

,We are excited to introduce the industry’s first comprehensive solution purpose-built to control this transformative technology,” Andreescu said. “Our Generative AI Control Hub fully manages emerging risks and provides the controls needed to safely and strategically adopt generative AI.,

The Lumenova AI platform conducts continuous impact assessments to align AI systems with both regulatory requirements and business values. By automating model assessment for fairness, transparency, and compliance, Lumenova AI enables rapid deployment of ethical AI that builds stakeholder trust.

The all-in-one platform for responsible AI

With 15+ years of machine learning expertise and a focus on Responsible AI in recent years, Lumenova AI enables the adoption of ethical, fair, and transparent AI. The platform automates responsible AI workflows (including automated AI model evaluation) so that enterprises can efficiently control AI and comply with regulations.

About Lumenova AI

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Lumenova AI empowers organizations to make AI ethical, transparent, and compliant with new and emerging regulations and internal policies. As an end-to-end solution, Lumenova AI streamlines and automates the entire responsible AI lifecycle, so enterprises can efficiently map, manage and mitigate AI risk, comply with regulations and maximize inherent value.

Lumenova serves a diverse group of stakeholders, including business leaders, IT leaders, and the risk and compliance community. This allows them to analyze and optimize model performance, enhancing robustness and promoting predictive objectivity across all dimensions of trust. Their extended team of technical experts and business advisors can also provide strategy and execution consulting to enterprises to design and deploy responsible AI at scale.

For more information, please visit www.lumenova.ai.

contact info:

Name: Lumenova AI – Marketing

Email: send email

Organization: Lumenova AI Inc.

Website: https://lumenova.ai

Release ID: 89113007

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release that requires attention or if the press release needs to be removed, we request you to contact us without any notice. Please report delays to [email protected]. Our responsive team will be available round the clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary action to guide you in the process of rectifying or removing any identified issues. Ensuring accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.

Source: www.bing.com