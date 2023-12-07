Lululemon shares fall as the retailer reports weak holiday sentiment despite a strong start to the shopping season

Black Friday shoppers at the Lululemon store in Garden State Plaza, New Jersey.

Mike Callia | cnbc

Lululemon said Thursday it saw strong demand in the third quarter and a positive start to the holiday shopping season, but the retailer’s shares fell in extended trading after the fourth-quarter outlook remained weak.

Here’s how the company performed in its third fiscal quarter:

earnings per share: Adjusted $2.53. It was not immediately clear whether the figures were comparable with what Wall Street was estimating, based on a survey of LSEG analysts.

Adjusted $2.53. It was not immediately clear whether the figures were comparable with what Wall Street was estimating, based on a survey of LSEG analysts. Income: $2.20 billion vs. $2.19 billion expected

The company’s net income for the three-month period ended Oct. 29 was $249 million, or $1.96 a share, compared with $255 million, or $2 a share, a year earlier.

Sales rose nearly 19% to $2.2 billion from $1.86 billion a year earlier.

During the quarter, sales increased 12% in North America and 49% internationally, but the retailer’s holiday guidance came in line with expectations. Lululemon said it expects fourth-quarter sales to be between $3.14 billion and $3.17 billion, below the $3.18 billion analysts were expecting, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv.

According to LSEG, it expects earnings to be between $4.85 and $4.93 per share, while estimates range from $4.80 to $5.19. For the full year, Lululemon expects sales to be between $9.55 billion and $9.58 billion, compared with estimates of $8.11 and $9.90 billion, according to LSEG.

“We’re pleased with the trends we’ve seen at the start of the holiday season. That being said, the majority of the quarter is ahead of us,” finance chief Meghan Frank said on a call with analysts. “We are aware of the uncertainties in the macro environment and we continue to plan the business for multiple scenarios.”

Shares fell nearly 3% in extended trading.

On a call with analysts, McDonald’s said this year’s Black Friday was the “single biggest day” in the company’s history. He said Lululemon is “encouraged” by the trends seen at the start of the holiday season.

“As we enter the holiday season, we are pleased with our early performance and are well-positioned to deliver for our guests in the fourth quarter,” McDonald’s said in a news release. “I am energized by the important opportunities that lie ahead.”

During Lululemon’s third quarter, total comparable sales rose 13%, more than analysts were expecting by 12.4%, according to StreetAccount. Comparable sales at the retailer’s stores were up 9%, below Wall Street’s expectation of 11.7%.

But according to StreetAccount, comparable direct-to-consumer sales rose 18%, better than the 16.9% analysts were expecting.

Lululemon incurred $72.1 million in impairment charges related to Mirror, the connected fitness company it acquired during the pandemic for $500 million, which it is now shutting down. These costs add to the $443 million impairment charge the company reported earlier this year for the equipment.

As part of a new partnership with former rival Peloton, Lululemon will no longer sell mirror devices or produce content for its Studio app. Instead, Peloton will provide all content for Lululemon’s app and, in exchange, the retailer will become Peloton’s primary athletic apparel partner.

Source: www.cnbc.com