Lululemon marketing complaint could be a test of Canada’s greenwashing laws, expert says

A Vancouver non-profit is calling on Canada’s competition regulator to launch a greenwashing investigation into Lululemon — saying the athleisure brand is misleading consumers about its environmental practices.

The complaint, which was filed last Thursday by the organization Stand.Earth, says that Lululemon’s Be Planet sustainability campaign from 2020, in which the company said it would work to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, will be implemented by 2022. ’s impact report that highlighted Lululemon’s progress. in reaching our climate goals.

The impact report reflects the company’s Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions – indirect emissions which results from a company’s activities, including products produced by customers who use its products – increased by From about 471,100 tonnes in 2020 to 847,400 tonnes in 2022. Lululemon wrote in its report that the sector “needs acceleration.”

The company also wrote in 2020 that it had “leaned into investments and partnerships to develop sustainable materials that demonstrate our leadership in product innovation and environmental harm reduction.”

Last year, Lululemon participation With a startup making clothes from recycled nylon and polyester. But Stand.Earth’s report states that many of the company’s… products Continue to be made from polyester or nylon, both of which are materials derived from fossil fuels.

“We think that in this case, Lululemon is telling its customers a lot of things about the products, that they’re eco-friendly, climate-friendly, gentle on the earth – and none of those things are true. Is,” said Executive Director Todd Paglia. Stand.Earth’s.

“This is what the Competition Bureau has been set up to crack down on and we are asking them to do the same in this case,” he said.

Look What does greenwashing mean?

Greenwashing: The secret some brands don’t want you to know CBC Kids News

Have you ever seen companies use words like “sustainable” or “eco-friendly”? This could be a sign that they are doing something called greenwashing.

This is not the first time that Stand.Earth has drawn attention to Lululemon, after the brand awarded the company a “Coal Medal” in 2022 for highlighting its coal emissions. Selected Designing Canada’s Olympic attire during the Beijing Games.

“There’s a lot of greenwash out there. We chose Lululemon because they’re the most serious, but there are a lot of companies out there that I think are selling themselves as green,” Paglia said.

“They are such a big brand and there are so many expectations of them,” he said. “They can really be part of the solution to the climate crisis we face, by moving the company in the direction they say they are already doing.”

public pressure increased

Lululemon shorts are seen with tags describing the physical components. Details include the body of the shorts, made from 95 percent nylon and five percent elastane and a pocket lining made from 100 percent recycled polyester. (David McIntosh/CBC)

A spokesperson for Lululemon told CBC News the company is focused on helping create an industry that “is more sustainable and addresses the serious impacts of climate change.”

The spokesperson said the company is committed to its decarbonization plan with the aim of meeting its 2030 climate targets and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

“We believe the majority of the impact comes from emissions within the broader supply chain,” the spokesperson wrote. He said the company will report on its own emissions in its annual report for 2022.

The complaint comes amid growing public pressure on the Canadian brand. A recent Bloomberg story highlighted members of the yoga community, including former Lululemon ambassadors, who have distanced themselves or cut ties with the company after becoming frustrated with its track record on climate change.

Danielle Hoogenboom, a Vancouver-based yoga instructor and activist, worked on Stand.Earth Campaign Two years ago Lululemon was called on to transition to 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 — a goal the company says it has met across its owned-and-operated facilities.

“They’re one of the most influential companies in Canada, one of the largest fashion brands in the world that promotes healthy lifestyles, but they’re at the forefront,” Hoogenboom told CBC News. “They’re not actually doing what they say they’re going to do.

“I think there’s tremendous potential to really change the way business is done. And I’d love to [Lululemon] To come across as a well-rounded leader,” Hoogenboom said.

An examination of Canada’s greenwashing laws

Lululemon’s offices in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighborhood are photographed on December 9, 2022. While complaints about deceptive marketing are generally resolved quickly, these cases can sometimes take years to move through the Competition Bureau’s system, said Keldon Bester, executive director of Canadian Anti-Discrimination. -Monopoly project. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Competition Bureau spokesperson Marianne Blondin confirmed in an email to CBC News that they have received complaints that Lululemon engaged in deceptive marketing practices. “There is no finding of wrongdoing at this time,” he wrote.

“Because the Bureau is bound by law to conduct its work confidentially, we cannot provide further details related to this case.”

If the complaint moves forward, it would not be the first time Lululemon has been investigated by the Competition Bureau.

In 2007, athletic-wear company taken out Following the regulator’s ruling that a clothing line containing seaweed had health benefits, unfounded claims that it violated the Textile Labeling Act have been made.

Keldon Bester, executive director of the Canadian Anti-Monopoly Project and former special adviser to the Competition Bureau from 2019-2021, said while complaints about deceptive marketing are generally resolved quickly, it takes time for these cases to move through the system. Sometimes it may take years.

“Deceptive marketing claims are one of the most frequently brought cases by the Bureau. Relative to other parts of Canadian competition law, they are quite common,” he told CBC News.

He added, “What we’re looking at now with this complaint and the recent RBC greenwashing complaints is whether these broader criticisms of potentially misleading sustainability claims will be recognized not only by the Bureau, but also by the tribunal that ultimately makes the decision.” Will be recognized.”

“These cases are going to be an important test of the limits of Canada’s greenwashing laws.”

Although deceptive marketing cases sometimes involve imposing fines on the violating company, the goal is often a change in behavior, Bester said. Nevertheless, the Competition Bureau is not required to keep the public updated about active investigations.

“I think this is not going to be a quick fix by any means,” Bester said.

Source: www.cbc.ca