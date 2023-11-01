Lululemon founder is spending $100 million to defeat extremely rare disease destroying his muscles

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson has been battling a rare muscle disease for decades, and he’s devoting $100 million of his billion-dollar net worth to finding a cure.

As Bloomberg reports, Wilson was diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, or FSHD, in 1987, when he was 32. The disease causes progressive loss of skeletal muscle and affects fewer than 900,000 people worldwide, according to the FSHD Society. Bloomberg said Wilson has an even less common form called FSHD2 that affects only 5% of people with the disease. In other words, he’s one of about 43,000 people with FSHD2.

Bloomberg reported that in the years after his diagnosis, Wilson maintained a fairly active lifestyle. But he told the outlet that he got a “wake-up call” decades later when he was signing a deal with Anta Sports Products, China’s largest athletic-apparel maker, to buy a stake in Finnish sports company Amer Sports and He found himself struggling with it. walk.

According to its website, by 2022, they had launched a venture philanthropy fund called Solve FSHD, which aims to develop a treatment for the disease by 2027. Solve is specifically focused on finding new treatments for FSHD2 and has invested about $31 million to date in biotech companies working on various interventions, its website says.

Wilson believes that ultra-wealthy entrepreneurs can be powerful catalysts for medical innovation because they have the money to attract talent and adopt a more results-driven mindset to research than charitable or government organizations. He told Bloomberg that capitalism “has created every good thing in the world.”

Meanwhile, Wilson was also resorting to experimental procedures and testing several longevity and wellness treatments, Bloomberg reported. He was undergoing electroacupuncture; Going for an IV drip of NAD, which is an enzyme that plays a vital role in healthy cell function; taking weekly doses of the immunosuppressant drug rapamycin; and taking daily doses of testosterone, the outlet reported.

