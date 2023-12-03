Lula says Brazil’s participation in OPEC+ is to stop oil producers from using fossil fuels

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva delivers a national statement at the World Climate Action Summit during the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on December 1, 2023. Reuters/Tayer Al Sudani/File Photo Get licensing rights

SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Saturday that Brazil’s participation in the OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations is meant to persuade countries to move away from the use of fossil fuels.

Brazil indicated on Thursday it is on the verge of joining OPEC+, a group of 23 oil-producing nations.

“I think it is important for us to participate in OPEC+, because we need to convince oil-producing countries that they have to commit to the end of fossil fuels,” Lula said at COP 28, the UN climate change conference in Dubai. Need to be prepared.”

“Preparing means using the money they earn to invest so that continents like Africa and Latin America can produce the renewable fuels they need, especially green hydrogen,” he said.

After Lula’s comments, Brazil’s Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira spoke on the matter on social media.

He said, “We will lead oil-producing countries to accelerate the energy transition. Under President Lula’s leadership, we want to use oil revenues to finance clean and renewable energy.”

Silveira indicated on Thursday that the country would accept an invitation to join OPEC+.

Brazil is the largest oil producer in South America, producing 4.6 million barrels of oil and gas per day, of which 3.7 million barrels per day are crude.

Brazil’s potential participation in a group that could dictate oil production cuts by its members would be controversial, given that the country is a market economy, with some companies, such as state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA ), are listed in stock. exchange.

But Brazil is not expected to limit oil output as part of OPEC+, three sources told Reuters in a report published on Thursday.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito in Sao Paulo, Writing by Steven Grattan, Editing by Matthew Lewis

