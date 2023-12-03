by Jake Spring

Dec 3 (Reuters) – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Sunday that Brazil would never join the OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries as a full member and instead wanted to participate only as an observer. Is.

Lula’s comments to reporters at the UN COP28 climate summit in Dubai echoed his statements a day earlier that Brazil would “participate” in OPEC+.

“Brazil should join OPEC+, it could be an observer,” Lula said on Sunday. “Brazil will never become a full member of OPEC, because we don’t want to be. What we want is to influence.”

Environmentalists in Brazil and abroad have criticized Lula’s administration for presenting itself as a climate leader for its success in curbing deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, while still planning large-scale offshore oil exploration. Moving forward with.

Emissions from burning fossil fuels such as oil and coal are considered the main cause of climate change.

Lula said it was important for Brazil to participate in OPEC+ to advocate that oil-rich countries send some of that money to poorer developing countries in Africa and Latin America to invest in renewable energy like solar and wind. Invest in helping.

Lula said, “I think that by participating in this way, we will be able to convince people that a part of the money we get from oil should be invested in eliminating oil, in creating alternatives.” “There is no contradiction.”

Lula said Brazil’s state petroleum company Petrobras will not give up oil exploration because fossil fuels will remain a part of the global economy for some time to come. Petrobras will continue to do what it needs to help Brazil grow, Lula said, but will expand from oil to all energy.

On Saturday the President said Brazil will use its influence in OPEC+

Lula left the COP28 summit on Sunday to head to Berlin for the first Brazilian-German government talks in eight years.

