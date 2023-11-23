Luke Smith was chosen Player of the Year

Nov. 23—It’s hard to say what Luke Smith’s role will be on the Eagles football team this fall.

The Geneva senior and 2023 Ashtabula County Player of the Year seemed to do a little bit of everything.

Smith almost never came off the field this season. As a running back, he was the team’s second-leading rusher with 957 yards and a team-best 12 touchdowns.

From his free safety position on defense, he led with 71 solo tackles (85 combined). He also had an interception and a fumble recovery.

He also played on special teams.

This, for a Geneva team that went 10-2, with two losses to Perry and Chardon, a pair of teams that are playing their regional championship games this weekend.

“Luke did a little bit of everything for us,” coach Don Shimsky said. “His leadership on the field as well as in the locker room defined him.”

What defined him was what the stats didn’t show, he provided leadership not only on the field and in the locker room, but away from the game as well.

He said, “I am as proud of my play on the field as I am off the field.” “I’ve always been at the top of my grades and a big part of being Player of the Year is the leadership role. Individual talent is important, but I’m really more proud of the leadership I’ve provided.”

For Smith, Player of the Year leadership means keeping a 4.5 GPA with plans to study finance in college. This means never missing practice and staying dedicated in the offseason. It also means staying positive, even when things aren’t going so well.

It was easy to stay excited the last two seasons. Geneva has a combined record of 18–5 including two postseason wins.

However, in his sophomore season, he started for a team that went only 3–7.

“We’ve definitely learned a lot from seasons like that,” Smith said. “I’m glad I was young and got the experience. We had a lot of second-year students starting on that team and I think that experience translated into the success we had this season. Those tough Some of the time we spent as underclassmen, we didn’t enjoy it much.”

“We always talked about how much we wanted to enjoy it when we were seniors, and we took all the preparation very seriously. I’m so proud of the guys we had this year,” he said. Is.”

A commitment to the offseason has become a mainstay of Geneva football. Smith, like other Geneva players, is involved in other sports, but still makes time to go to the weight room and do work specifically designed to help him prepare for football.

“We worked a lot,” he said. “During the offseason, we’re in the gym three days a week and on the days we’re not lifting weights, we’re working on speed and agility and things like that.” There are. Coach Shimsky, he studies this thing. He knows what’s going to happen. We had an advantage. Offseason training definitely paid off. You could tell we were a strong team on the field every time we went out there. We ran harder and hit harder.”

There was a lot to celebrate for Smith and his Eagles teammates over the past two seasons, although he said things ended a little sooner than they expected.

The Eagles lost to Chardon for the second year in a row and had their season ended for the third time in four years. The Hilltoppers came out on SPIRE this time and won 28-14 in the second half.

Regarding the way the season ended, he said, “I think if some things had gone our way we still could have played.” “Playing Chardon in the second round of the playoffs is tough, especially when you’re the number two seed. But I’m proud of what we accomplished, we were 10-2 and were conference champions. I think we gave up a An exemplary legacy for all young students.”

Smith says he plans to attend college, but hasn’t chosen one yet. He also hopes for the opportunity to continue his football career.

“I’m still going to send in my senior year film and things like that and see what happens,” he said.

His experience playing football for Geneva however left a lot he would take with him whether he plays again or not.

“It’s not just football, it’s about life,” he said. “Coach Shimsky always talks about being great fathers and great brothers. The discipline we learned, the life lessons throughout the season, those are things that are going to carry forward. The guys on the team, the brotherhood we’ve built. Will be friends for life.”

