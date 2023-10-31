In an exclusive interview, well-known health and wellness expert Luke Coutinho emphasizes the often underestimated health consequences of two common yet overlooked habits: passive smoking and weekend binge drinking. He also sheds light on the importance of cellular nutrition and mindset.

In our exclusive talk with Luke Coutinho, Holistic Nutrition and Lifestyle – Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine, Founder of You Care – All about YOU by Luke Coutinho, we explored often ignored factors in weight loss. We discussed cellular nutrition, how mindset affects health goals, the overlooked significance of quality sleep, and other commonly missed aspects. Coutinho’s insights shed light on these crucial yet underestimated elements crucial for a healthier life.

“People are overdoing cardio”

Fitness often confuses people due to information overload. People often grapple with fitness concepts, whether to prioritize cardio, functional training, or HIIT. The dilemma of sequencing—cardio before or after weights and determining the right weight to lift—constantly confuses individuals in their workout routines. Luke clarifies, “It’s the importance of building lean muscle. Too many people are overdoing cardio. While cardio is important for cardiac and respiratory health, it’s not everything. Cardio alone may burn calories and some fat, but eventually it can burn you out too. Focusing on building lean muscle too. You can also build muscle using your body weight and resistance bands. Building muscle isn’t just about looking good, it’s essential for fat loss, metabolic health, bone health, longevity, protection and more.”

He further adds, “Intensity of workout depends on the individual. My adequate exercise may not be the same as yours. It differs with age, health goal, current health condition, body type, metabolic health, and any limitation that exists. It’s about not under exercising or over exercising and punishing their bodies through rigorous workout regimes. It’s about doing enough, but also prioritizing rest and recovery to allow their body to repair itself.”

“Passive smoking and weekend binge drinking are dangerous”

Secondhand cigarette smoke and smoke clinging to your clothes are extremely carcinogenic to those around you, including your children, even if you don’t smoke at home. Many children are born with cancer, even though their mothers did not smoke but were exposed to secondhand smoke. This connection is powerful. Smoking at home leaves carcinogens stuck on sofas, bedsheets, and curtains, creating a hazardous environment for everyone.

Most people are disciplined during the week but tend to indulge in overeating and excessive drinking over the weekend. Well, it could be causing more harm than you think. Your alcohol consumption over the weekend may take a week or more for your liver to process, and by then, it’s the next weekend. This is where many people struggle to achieve their health goals. Consume alcohol responsibly, or even better, consider abstaining if you can’t maintain a responsible approach to your health.

“A bad attitude can be the biggest disability in not just fat loss, but in achieving recovery with any disease”

The mind plays an important role in transforming one’s life and achieving health goals. “Fat loss first begins in the mind. If you can believe it, how can you achieve it? For an architect to construct a building, it’s first visualized, and a blueprint is made first, and based on that the construction begins. One common example is the concept of self-belief and attitude.

During our initial interaction with our fat loss clients when we first spend time with them to understand their lifestyle, history, habits, we always ask – do you believe you can achieve fat loss? If they are sure, we know the road forward is going to be easy. If they are unsure, we fist invest in coaching the mind. A bad attitude can be the biggest disability in not just fat loss, but in achieving recovery with any disease.

When someone has a positive mindset and believes in their capacity to make healthy choices and commit to a fitness regimen, they are more likely to stay consistent. On the other hand, individuals with a negative or doubtful mindset may easily become discouraged, make unhealthy choices, and struggle to maintain a consistent routine.

This attitude extends beyond fat loss and applies to various health goals. For instance, consider someone diagnosed with a chronic illness. A positive and determined mindset can greatly impact their ability to manage their condition effectively. They may be more compliant with treatment plans, adopt healthier lifestyle changes, and cope better with the challenges associated with their illness. In contrast, a person with a negative or defeatist mindset might struggle to follow their treatment plan, which can hinder their recovery and overall health.”

People also do not understand much about cellular nutrition. Luke explains, “Cellular nutrition is way beyond google top foods for cancer, diabetes, fat loss or any other disease. Cellular nutrition is planning an individual’s nutrition in such a way that covers 5 defense systems for disease recovery and prevention. These are Angiogenesis and anti-angiogenesis, Gut microbiome, DNA repair and regeneration, Training a smart immune system and not just boosting immunity, Stem cell regeneration. This is what comprises cellular nutrition. Nutrition that is designed according to your disease, internal and external environment, body type, activity levels, food tolerances and a lot more factors.”

“Maybe because sleep is free, it isn’t valued. Sleep is often thought of as a waste of time”

Deep sleep is frequently underestimated despite its vital role in overall health. “People often undervalue the importance of deep sleep in their lives, primarily due to the demands of modern lifestyles, such as work, social commitments, and the constant stimulation of technology. In this fast-paced world, it’s not uncommon for people to prioritize other activities over getting enough quality sleep. I always say that human beings are the only species that can sacrifice sleep to achieve more. Maybe because sleep is free, it isn’t valued. Sleep is often thought of as a waste of time. Have you heard of the proverb, “I’ll sleep when I die”? Well, the truth is, if you don’t sleep, you may actually risk your health and well-being. Sleep impacts every aspect of our lives, from our brain health and heart health to emotional well-being, mental clarity, hormone regulation, fat loss, and immunity.

The practices for improving sleep are simple and cost-free, but they do require self-discipline and consistency. The challenge isn’t so much a lack of awareness; rather, it’s a lack of discipline to implement these practices.

Simple habits such as switching off electronic gadgets an hour before sleep, finding techniques to quiet the mind, establishing a soothing bedtime routine, getting exposure to natural sunlight during the day, maintaining a consistent bedtime, and having early dinners can have a significant positive impact on your sleep quality and pattern.

“If you are truly spiritual, you will not abuse your body”

Spirituality is everything. Being spiritual basically means I am connected to my spirit, I am connected within. A lot of us lose connection towards ourselves and that is when we start to feel unhappy.

“With almost 9-years of coaching and consulting experience with my patients and clients across the world with various lifestyle diseases and spending hours together with end-of-life and terminally ill patients, I have gathered a lot of learning to see life, suffering, and death so closely. And I believe, the journey of spirituality begins by looking inward.

The role of spirituality in building holistic health can be better known by understanding the fundamentals of spirituality. No matter which path of spirituality you follow, and whether you are religious or not, the fundamentals of spirituality never change.

The one fundamental that I believe spirituality starts with is respecting and honoring the gift of life, that is YOU. Spirituality begins with self. It begins with us valuing this gift. Yes, you are a gift. Your life is a gift, and we must respect and look after it. Unfortunately, many people abuse their health and bodies with over-drinking alcohol and other substances and call themselves spiritual. But my question is – how can you be spiritual when you are disrespecting your own life and health. You cannot honor anything if you’re not honoring the gift given to you. You can’t be kind to others if you aren’t kind to yourself. We are such an amazing creation that no one can replicate, and there is an immense intelligence and value in this gift of life. So, spirituality starts with self. One can indulge themselves in whichever spiritual path they want to, but they know they are living a lie when it’s not started with themselves.”