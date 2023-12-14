Luke Combs responds to copyright lawsuit, ordered to pay $250K to woman who sold 18 glasses

A Florida woman was shocked this week when she learned she could lose $250,000 on a $380 sale from her online shop.

Nicole Harness of Pinellas Park, Florida, is a big fan of multi-award-winning country singer Luke Combs, so much so that she decided to sell some Combs-themed drink tumblers online. Harness told Tampa’s local NBC outlet WFLA that he suffers from heart failure that prevents him from working a traditional job. Instead, she earns income by selling homemade glasses and T-shirts through Amazon.

After attending one of Combs’ concerts that summer, she decided to begin selling Tumblrs, which included images of the singer, her name, and other decals related to her work. She sold 18 glasses through the shop, earning a total of $380. She told WFLA that she purchased the artwork online and used it to create the tumbler.

However, Combs’ legal team took issue with these earnings, and sent Harness an email regarding a lawsuit he was now made part of, which was filtered by his junk mail folder.

When she returned home after a hospital stay and tried to use the money she earned through Amazon, she discovered there was a problem. She said, she was unable to get her money and tried to solve the problem through Amazon first. When they were unable to help, she finally found the email in her junk inbox.

An email sent by Combs’ attorney in October informed him and several others of a lawsuit filed in Illinois federal court over copyright and the sale of counterfeit merchandise. Harness told WFLA that the email gave him 21 days to respond, but by the time he looked at the notice that deadline had passed.

By then, the case was closed and a judgment was issued requiring each defendant to pay Combs $250,000 for the infringement.

“It is very stressful. I don’t have money to pay my bills,” Harness told WFLA. “I just want it resolved. I had no intention of causing any harm to Luke Combs. I stopped selling glass. I pulled it down. I just don’t understand.”

Luke Combs responds to Tumblr lawsuit controversy

As it turned out, Harness wasn’t the only one who was unaware of the lawsuit.

Combs himself claimed to have no knowledge of the proceedings and took to Instagram this morning to respond to the situation, which he said he only became aware of after reading WFLA’s story.

“I was completely unaware of this,” Combs said in a video posted to his page. He explained that he had a dealings with a company that is legally tasked with taking action against large corporations that “make millions and millions of dollars” from counterfeit merchandise, but that the team intended to target companies such as Harness. There was never any intention of going after individuals or fans.

“It makes me absolutely sick to my stomach,” Combs added, adding that he had managed to find Harness’s phone number and had already called her to apologize and clarify the matter. He said, “To be honest, it bothers me that this would happen, especially during the holidays, I can’t even imagine being in her place.”

To correct this, he told his fans that he would give the money to Harness the same day instead of taking it out of his pocket. He decided to double the $5,500 stuck in her Amazon account and send her $11,000 so she “wouldn’t have to worry.”

“He should never have been involved in this, no fan should ever be involved in anything like this,” he said. Combs also said he will be putting up an official drink tumbler on his website today and plans to donate all proceeds to Harness’ family to help with medical bills and other needs.

He also said he would take Harness and her family to a show to hug her and apologize in person.

The Instagram post received over 10,000 comments in just five hours, with the majority praising Combs for what her fans called a compassionate action and an example of a “class act.”

USA TODAY has reached out to Harness & Combs’ team for comment.

Copyright war over Amazon and Etsy

Harness’ story may have come as a shock to both him and Combs, but situations like this have become common online.

Shopping sites like Amazon and Etsy that allow individuals to list and sell items through a digital storefront are rife with knock-offs, bootlegs, and unauthorized use of intellectual property. Everything from stickers and t-shirts to beverage items and home decor can be found bearing images of almost any celebrity, movie, TV show, or video game.

A quick search of “Luke Combs” on Etsy brings up pages and pages of results from hundreds of different shops. These range from T-shirts and sweatshirts bearing Combs’ name and image to wall art with logos and song references. There were even tumblers and other household items that were not dissimilar to what Harness was selling.

According to Etsy’s seller handbook, any items that violate copyright will be automatically removed from their site. However, for this to happen, intellectual property owners must report the infringement to Etsy and prove that they are the authorized owners of the property. If they are, the seller will receive an automatic IP infringement notice after their product listing is removed.

In some cases, the entire store may be removed, especially for repeat offenses.

TikTok Shop, Social Media Storefront and Intellectual Property

While this has been an ongoing issue for Etsy, a new player in the field is grappling with the difficulties of maintaining a storefront platform on which copyright immediately becomes a seller’s issue.

Short-form video app TikTok entered the e-commerce space this year, launching TikTok Shop in September, allowing people to buy and sell products directly through the app.

Many creators immediately started advertising and selling all kinds of items through the store, but the e-commerce platform has not been immune to controversies in the few months of its life so far.

In October, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) ​​issued a warning about scams and the “defective and counterfeit” products many people were receiving from the store. Many users and creators also began to complain about the operation of the platform, saying that they felt their timelines were completely dominated by product shilling. Those trying to maintain and build an audience on the app also said they felt pressure to engage in order to remain in the store.

Many products sold at the store were called out for featuring copyrighted material, characters and intellectual property that were not properly licensed. Everything from counterfeit designer bags and clothing to unlicensed Disney merchandise soon proliferated in nearly every corner of the platform.

By October, Indonesia had banned e-commerce functions from the country. Then, last month, hundreds of users discovered their shops had been shut down entirely by the app. The permanent ban was issued with no clear way to appeal to any accounts determined to be selling or advertising copyrighted items by TikTok. This not only shuts down their ability to sell or open another selling account, but also their ability to access the money they’ve already earned.

