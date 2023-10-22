21 October—Govt. Michelle Lujan Grisham and a group of public and private sector officials are heading to Australia on Sunday for a trade and business mission.

The governor’s visit to Sydney and surrounding areas will see her meet with manufacturing companies interested in expanding in the state and attend the Asia Pacific Hydrogen 2023 summit, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, her office said.

The Governor is also expected to make economic development announcements related to clean hydrogen during her visit.

“I look forward to becoming the fourth global company to announce an investment in New Mexico this year,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “Our thriving business climate is attracting businesses from around the world, and these investments will bring high-paying jobs, continued economic stability and greater economic opportunity to New Mexicans.”

At the summit the Governor will sit on a “regional cooperation and trade from Asia-Pacific to the World” panel and meet with Australian and regional public officials and business leaders.

His trip follows a similar trip last month, when he traveled to Taiwan to “strengthen partnerships” with New Mexico and speak at an economic development conference. While there, he pledged $3 million in state support for Taiwanese automotive parts maker Hotta Industrial Manufacturing, which plans to invest $99 million in a new factory in the border city of Santa Teresa.

But his trip to Australia comes as the state and a group of others recently lost more than $1 billion in federal funding to build a “hydrogen hub.”

The state last year partnered with Colorado, Wyoming and Utah to form the Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub, or WISHH alliance. The groups had jointly applied for $1.25 billion in federal awards to help finance eight separate hydrogen projects in the region, including four in New Mexico.

The White House instead announced in mid-October its intention to award a total of $7 billion to seven regional hydrogen centers for projects located in California, Washington, Minnesota, Texas, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Illinois.

The Governor’s delegation to Australia includes a prominent list of officials, among them New Mexico Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rob Black, Economic Development Division Director Mark Roper, Environment Secretary James Kenny, Avangrid Director of Innovation Enrique Bosch and New Mexico Partnership Including the Chairman and CEO of. Melinda Allen.

