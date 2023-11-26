Lugano Embraces the Blockchain Revolution with MyLugano’s Polygon Integration

In a strategic move aimed at cementing its position as Europe’s leading crypto-friendly city, Lugano in Switzerland has integrated Polygon’s Proof of Stake (POS) into its widely acclaimed MyLugano payment application. This integration not only enhances the functionality of the app but also establishes Lugano as a leader in incorporating blockchain technology at the municipal level.

“The development of Maylugano and its impact on local residents”

MyLugano, an award-winning application awarded with the IEEE Smart City Award, has served as a vital tool, connecting almost half of Lugano’s population – approximately 30,000 users – to the city’s loyalty program through its stablecoin, LVGA. Is. The recent inclusion of Polygon’s POS not only strengthens MyLugano’s role as a local payments tool, but also opens up new possibilities for users, providing seamless access to decentralized applications on the Polygon network.

Technical progress of MyLugano

The advanced MyLugano app features an assets section tailored to meet the needs of experienced users in the crypto sector. This section empowers users to activate and maintain a multi-chain digital wallet for personal custody. Currently supporting multiple tokens, there are plans for future expansion while ensuring a versatile and user-friendly experience.

“Lugano’s Vision for Blockchain Capital and Cryptocurrency Adoption”

In addition to technological upgrades, Lugano aspires to transform its beautiful lakeside city into the blockchain capital of Europe. Ambitious plans include the acceptance of Bitcoin, Tether and LVGA for a variety of payments ranging from taxes and parking tickets to public services and student tuition fees. The integration of Polygon POS aligns with Lugano’s goal of facilitating seamless and efficient transactions, paving the way for widespread cryptocurrency adoption within the municipality.

Art Meets Technology: Maylugano’s NFT Collaboration

In a unique confluence of art and technology, MyLugano is set to launch an exclusive NFT collection in partnership with Lugano Living Lab. Entitled “LVGA/XY Flowers”, this collection showcases the artistic talent of Yuri Catania – an impressive 40 meter long and 8 meter high masterpiece created using the paste-up technique. The artwork, which evolved into a vibrant green space adorned with over 2,000 paper flowers, will be immortalized as an NFT on the Polygon Network. These NFTs, signed by the artist, will be distributed to the participants involved in the collaborative creation of this groundbreaking piece.

“MyLugano’s impact on local commerce and reputation”

Maylugano, a collaborative venture between the city of Lugano and Tether, is revolutionizing local commerce for its approximately 30,000 residents – representing almost half the city’s population. The platform streamlines digital currency transactions with local small and medium enterprises, significantly contributing to Lugano’s reputation as a crypto-friendly municipality.

Source: www.cointrust.com