Lucy Yu's thriving New York bookstore burns down. How can she rebuild without burning down?

For Lucy Yu, who runs New York City’s first Asian American woman-owned bookstore, losing her brick-and-mortar business was like losing a child. But since July 4 this year, when the Chinatown building that housed You & Me Books caught fire, the 29-year-old woman has had little time to express her grief.

Within hours of the fire, she was in rebuilding mode: Immediately after firefighters brought the blaze under control, Yu and a friend ran into the store and packed the items into plastic bags and tarpaulins. They saved a few thousand books, just less than half of the collection, from the wreckage. Due to this effort, Yu continued to cough and have trouble breathing for the next two weeks.

“I don’t know how anyone can get through this without going through dark times of depression and anxiety,” he said. “My heart became heavy and my body became heavy. You can’t rationalize heartbreak.”

Three years before the fire, Yu had rented a former funeral supply store on Mulberry Street to pursue his childhood dream of opening a bookstore. She was going to be selective about the voices she highlighted, focusing on immigrants and writers of color, writers whose works had been pushed to the back shelves of mainstream bookstores. “I felt like there should be a lot of shelves to store them and as big a space as I was able to give them,” Yu said. food company. With $20,000 in savings and $16,000 in donations, she built a bar and café, covered the space’s turquoise walls with Japanese woodblock prints, and purchased over a thousand volumes.

More than a leading purveyor of underrepresented literary voices, You & Me Books quickly became a refuge for a community targeted by intensified racial violence during the pandemic. Yu was hosting open mics and book signings with award-winning authors like Ocean Vuong and Sayaka Murata, and selling over 100 books a day – surpassing her projected daily sales of 12 books, which she started with. I thought it would need to be broken. Even. When the business became profitable after just four months, Yu quit her day job and was soon able to employ 10 other people. “I am grateful every day for the incredibly talented, logistically savvy and big-hearted people on our team who give so much more to the store and the community than just selling books,” he said.

As the bookstore business was bouncing back from the lockdown era, with sales during the first half of 2023 up 6.9% compared to the previous year’s figures, Yu found itself in first place.

Yu said that thousands of books and equipment worth about $60,000 were destroyed in the fire. The building sustained extensive fire and water damage, requiring expensive repairs that would typically take a year to complete, but even longer when the permit approval process and supply chain delays are included. it takes time.

The Yu is committed to reopening early next year, and the outpouring of community support has allowed it to accelerate recovery efforts. An online fundraiser just days after the fire brought in $360,000, which included significant contributions from writer Celeste Ng and actor Simu Liu. Yu used the funds to retain his employees, pay insurance deductibles, and replace damaged inventory. In September, she opened a pop-up at Market Line, a bustling underground market on the Lower East Side. The temporary space holds more than 2,000 books, about half of the store’s pre-fire contents. Yu also planned a fall calendar with book launches, book clubs, and drag story hours. “I think it’s been great to see the amount of community support for one of the best small bookstores I’ve ever been to,” she said. “I don’t really know how to process it.”

However, total revenue has declined by more than a third since the fire, Yu estimates. Without a stop at her pop-up, Yu’s business is losing more than 15% of its coffee and wine revenue during the busy months. You & Me Books has an e-commerce partnership with Bookshop.org, an online indie books marketplace, but still relies on foot traffic as in-store purchases account for about 95% of total sales.

The rapid pace of pop-up launches coupled with revitalizing the original store has made a huge psychological impact. “One of the hardest projects of my life was opening this bookstore, and now I have to do it three times,” she said, adding that she struggles with high blood pressure.

For Yu and his team, one of the biggest challenges is prioritizing their physical and mental health. Most of her employees have second or third jobs, Yu said, and many skimp on sleep and food. They are a close-knit group, and often bring snacks and coffee for each other. “Logistics are not what breaks us,” he said. “There is burnout.”

The Guardian asked three experts to consider Yu’s plight and share their advice.

Asahi Pompeii

Global Head of Corporate Engagement and Chairman of the Goldman Sachs Foundation, and leader of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program

The three-part playbook will be helpful to u. The first step is to model different scenarios for the business to ensure it can achieve the desired scale and profitability. She could return to the Mulberry Street location, continue the pop-up model she’s been doing, or even go for some kind of “no physical brick and mortar” option.

Step two is to shop around those scenarios to find the best fit for its ethos and mission. Then, the final step is to create a road map and a timeline for implementation.

Owning a small business can be a lonely experience. This is not for the faint of heart. It is important for Yu to remember that she cannot pour from an empty cup, so she must pace herself and rely on her team. Additionally, people want to help but sometimes don’t know how: You can give your supporters opportunities to connect with the business, such as celebrating a community day through a box office or inventory. Hosting readings for Asian authors at other Chinatown businesses is another way to engage the community as small business owners come together as a group.

Sarah McNally

Founder of McNally Jackson, an independent bookstore chain with five locations in New York City

The whole fun of bookselling is that you really are part of a team and you’re in it together. The same two people have been working with me for 18 years. We all have different skills and ways of dealing with stress – it’s important to keep an eye on your employees for long-term growth. Within my team, some people really thrive with change and inventing new systems, while others do better with maintaining the systems that already exist. You need to know the strengths of your team members so they can work well during this transitional period. She should know that just because she is finding change difficult doesn’t mean she isn’t an amazing bookseller.

Losing your first store – or any store – is heartbreaking. But a bigger goal of my life is to make bookselling a viable and profitable career for people. Now I have so many stores that I’m not as sentimental about the first one. Now I feel like McNally Jackson has become a community: There are people who have built careers here, and I’m keeping that alive not only for myself but for all the people I work with. You & Me is similarly community-focused. So it really helps to be goal-oriented; It is no longer just sentimental.

shane parrish

Curator and author of Farnam Street Blog Clear Thinking: Transforming Ordinary Moments into Extraordinary Results

Email can be an effective way to drive traffic to a temporary store. You can start by collecting the emails of everyone who buys a book on the site or RSVPs to an event, for example, if she sees a parent coming to a children’s event, she can follow up with them. Could market a new book on fatherhood. The second aspect is that writers are creating programs for their audience in You and Me and converting their audience into U’s audience. If she does this repeatedly for the next six months she can potentially add 10,000 people to her email list and start building a program around that.

It’s important that Yu think about how she can make her space a destination: How can she make the experience of visiting a pop-up something shareable, something people will be able to take photos of? One option that I have found to be extremely viable is reading children’s stories on Saturdays.

Like

Yu liked Pompey’s advice to collaborate with Chinatown locals and business owners to rebuild their stores. “I think it’s brilliant, down to earth and completely in line with the way I’ve structured the You & Me books,” he said. Yu felt validated by the three-part modeling and budgeting playbook presented by Pompeii. Road maps, timelines for execution and P&L breakdown are strategies it has already adopted to help structure its upcoming rebuild.

Yu also appreciated Pompeii’s reminder that, while running a small business is not for the faint of heart, she cannot “pour from an empty cup”. Taking care of yourself is a priority. “I struggle with the same things that others in my community struggle with – fear of failure, difficulties asking for help – that we are constantly working to overcome,” she said.

“This is an excellent opportunity for me to change some of these behaviors into healthy habits that will not only help me and my team, but also my business,” Yu said. Her bookstore and asking for support is not burdensome, but uplifting. “Rebalancing a manageable work structure while remaining heavily engaged in the community is the optimal solution,” he said. “I just had to take a step back to see it.”

