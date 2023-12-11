Lucy Muraz: Empower entrepreneurs with disabilities to boost the economy, promote inclusivity

Lillian Adiambo’s donut business was struggling.

She didn’t keep any records, but she knew that the number of donuts she sold per day was not enough to make a profit.

“People with disabilities are not recognized within the community most of the time,” Lillian said.

“They see you as a burden because you can’t do anything.”

The discrimination Lillian describes is a major reason why the Kenyan economy is losing a rich – but largely untapped – source of talent.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics puts the unemployment rate among people with disabilities at 40 percent, while the rate for people without disabilities is 73 percent.

This situation is prevalent in both the public and private sectors – government figures show that only one per cent of people with disabilities are employed in the public sector.

This is despite Kenya ratifying the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) in 2008, which legally commits people with disabilities to protect and promote the right to decent work and employment.

Article 54 of the Constitution of Kenya also states that people with disabilities should constitute a minimum of five percent of the public workforce.

This, together with the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2003, provides protection on the rights of participation in all aspects of society, including education, employment and the labor market.

However, many barriers to economic inclusion remain.

Pervasive stigma and discrimination limit the ability of people with disabilities to earn income, pushing them deeper into poverty.

A recent report by Inclusive Futures and USAID found that there is a “desperate need for legal reform” to ensure that people with disabilities are not discriminated against in employment in Kenya.

Barriers to hiring, promotion, access to technology, and support persist, hindering the integration of people with disabilities into the workforce and the larger labor market.

Excluding people with disabilities from the world of work and entrepreneurship is not only discriminatory – but also costly.

Due to this, the country may have to suffer labor market losses of 3 to 7 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) every year.

Globally, this adds up to about $6 trillion per year, according to a Sightsavers analysis of World Bank and International Labor Organization data.

Yet when given equal opportunities, people with disabilities bring diverse skills to the workforce, fostering innovation that enriches Kenya’s socio-economic landscape.

This not only improves the lives of people with disabilities but also boosts Kenya’s economic growth, creating a more inclusive and diverse society.

On 3 December the world celebrates the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

This year, with a call for collaborative efforts in pursuing inclusive economic growth for, with and by persons with disabilities.

The United Nations focuses on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 8, economic growth and decent work for all.

About 1,700 micro-entrepreneurs with disabilities across Kenya – half of whom are women – have been supported for business training under the InBusiness programme.

The program includes practical skills training on everything from bookkeeping to branding, as well as the provision of a business development kit.

InBusiness is led by Light for the World, an international NGO focused on development and disability inclusion in several countries, including Kenya.

The initiative is part of Inclusive Futures, a major disability-inclusive development program funded by a number of partners, including UK Aid and USAID.

InBusiness is designed to empower micro-entrepreneurs with disabilities by enhancing their business skills and integrating them into mainstream value chains, fostering an equitable entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Successful entrepreneurs like Pascal Sumba and Wanandis Makokha, who completed InBusiness training, exemplify the potential of persons with disabilities as successful business owners.

Their journey from local enterprises to impactful businesses underlines the resilience and capabilities inherent among people with disabilities across various value chains.

Pascal, a mattress entrepreneur, goes from selling his house to becoming a household name in the Western Province.

“If I took my stock and put it in my house right now, it wouldn’t fit!” Pascal said.

“This journey has taught me that if you want to achieve something, you have to be patient and have faith in your future vision.”

Similarly, Wanandis, who spent nearly three years in hospital after suffering from tetanus as a boy, now runs a thriving general store in Mumias, Kakamega County.

“In life, everything has a purpose,” Vanandis said.

“Computers can’t run but they can do a lot of things. What is important as human beings is that we become useful in life.”

After taking record-keeping classes and expanding the bakery’s product line, Lillian nearly tripled her profits.

Lillian said, “I never thought that a day would come when I would not have to borrow from anyone and I would be independent.”

Yet, despite these advances, full social inclusion remains an ongoing journey.

The achievements of entrepreneurs like Pascal, Liliane and Vanandys do not eliminate the discrimination faced by persons with disabilities.

We must continue to advocate for equal rights and opportunities in workplaces, businesses, and society.

As the world celebrates the International Day for Persons with Disabilities, we all must step up our actions towards achieving economic justice for people with disabilities.

Stakeholders from all sectors – governments, the private sector, organizations of persons with disabilities and all Kenyans – must unite to foster an environment that values ​​and embraces the diverse talents of persons with disabilities.

This involves not only legal compliance but also a conscious effort towards eliminating discriminatory practices in employment, entrepreneurship and social inclusion.

The time has come to move beyond rhetoric and implement actionable measures and interventions that ensure equal opportunities, and provide reasonable accommodation, access and support for people with disabilities in the workplace and business environment.

Above all, persons with disabilities must carry forward their call for economic justice and actively participate in all decision-making processes and policy making that directly affect their lives.

By amplifying their voices, we elevate diverse perspectives and ensure that inclusivity is not just an idea but a lived reality.

Additionally, businesses and entrepreneurs across various value chains should embrace diversity to foster innovation and economic prosperity, creating spaces that accommodate and celebrate the unique contributions of individuals with disabilities.

Let us together commit to a future where everyone, regardless of ability, thrives in a society that promotes equality and embraces the invaluable diversity of talents and abilities.

Lucy Muraj is the head of programs at Light for the World Kenya.

Source: www.the-star.co.ke