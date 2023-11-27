A trip to his favorite restaurant and what the Michigan Lottery called a “lucky mistake” led to a man taking home nearly $400,000 this fall.

“I come to Michigan every few weeks to eat at my favorite restaurant and whenever I’m here I always get a Lucky for Life ticket for the 10 or 20 drawing,” Michael Sopgestl told the Michigan Lottery News Service. ” “I asked the retailer for tickets for 10 draws, but he accidentally printed a ticket with 10 lines for one draw, but I told him I still wanted it.”

With a Lucky for Life ticket, you pay $2 for a chance to win various prizes, including a top prize of $1,000 per day for life if you match all five winning numbers and the Lucky Ball. Sopagestal didn’t quite get it – his ticket missed the lucky ball – but it still turned in a pretty good return. With the numbers on his $20 ticket, he won $25,000 a year for 20 years or for life, whichever was longer.

Like most lottery winners, Soppestel opted to receive his winnings as a lump sum rather than an annuity, which added up to $390,000. He told the Michigan Lottery he planned to use the money for travel and savings.

Of course, it’s important to remember that if you win the lottery, you’ll have to pay taxes. Powerball winners get huge tax bills, while Mega Millions jackpots end up with much less than the advertised winnings after taxes.

But dreaming is still fun, right? SoapGestal Wants to use your money for travel, there are some great places to visit where the dollar is strong around the world. To increase what he has left for his savings, he can look at some of the best high-yield savings accounts.

Or, he can follow the advice of Kiplinger senior investment writer Dan Burrows about investing in jackpots, which he calls “the laziest and easiest way to invest such a large sum.”

Here’s to dreaming – and lucky mistakes!

