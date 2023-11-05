Lucknow's transformation: The rise of India's first AI city! - ET Government

In Chandrayaan landing, artificial intelligence was used in key functions like guidance and control in precisely executed maneuvers. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a buzzword but a priority for governments and businesses around the world, with the same expected from this transformative technology. Its contribution to the global economy is expected to be US$15.7 trillion by 2030.

To put this in perspective, this is approximately 5 times India’s current output or roughly equal to the combined output of the world’s top 3 economies. In the short term, it is expected to add about US$500 billion to India’s GDP by 2025.

This kind of impact is the primary reason why every policy maker, organization and individual is paying attention to it and many cities are gearing up for the AI ​​revolution, competing with each other for the title of AI hub of India. . Lucknow, the city of dreams, is a surprising but worthy contender. The city of culture, elegance and finesse is fast turning into an “AI City” and hub of innovation and everyone is paying attention. If Uttar Pradesh is to become the growth engine of India’s digital transformation, Lucknow has to be at its core, driving Uttar Pradesh and India forward.

Ubiquitous AI is here; There and everywhere and it’s here to stay

AI is happening, no matter how we feel about it. In the last 6 months, Deloitte launched a global AI market incubator, Nvidia is working on an AI/ML platform for cancer detection, Google launched a math tutor, Chinese tech giant Alibaba plans to challenge Microsoft and Amazon. Launched advanced AI model for Android, and Glance LockScene which is an AI powered lock screen and software made in India has already crossed 400 million devices. At the time of writing this article, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence firm, xAI, is launching its own proprietary AI program, albeit with limited capacity.

Addressing ethical concerns in AI

Like any new innovation, there have been concerns about the uncontrolled spread of AI, and rightfully so. Unchecked, AI can widen the urban and rural digital divide, be used to promote disinformation, and steal intellectual property, among countless other things. All these reasons can be combined into a new SUBI AIR framework based on which AI can be examined. AI-R or simply AIR – Acceptance, Innovation and Responsible Use. This framework essentially and effectively tests the feasibility of AI development and deployment and provides an essential starting point for innovation.

Acceptance and user adoption – When people believe that technology has been developed and used responsibly, they are more likely to adopt and use it, which drives adoption. At a broader level, a common ethical framework can facilitate cooperation and coordination between different countries at the international level

Beyond regulation – a partnership model for AI development



The complexity of innovation and its implications, combined with the global impact of AI technologies, requires a collective approach. Ethical considerations cannot be limited to individual organizations; They should be adopted across the industry to maintain public trust and prevent potential harm. Similarly, regulating a technology that is constantly evolving and giving rise to new and more complex forms of technology is no easy task. Accomplishing this will require a systematic approach and proper implementation.

AI is happening, regardless of how we feel about it. First, any innovation and its deployment requires a visionary plan. Once the goals are clear, it becomes easier to establish the rules and boundaries within which the innovation and its deployment can occur. This increases policy predictability, which is essential for businesses and investors.

Second, a multi-stakeholder approach to policy making is essential for any emerging technology sector or segment as boundaries may keep changing. People from industry, academia, and government need to work together to establish boundaries and shift them when needed. There is an urgent need for a regulatory sandbox to test technology and its impact without discouraging innovators and investors through strict regulation.

Third, to be able to leverage the full potential of AI, an incentivized ecosystem that promotes research, investment, deployment and adoption is needed. This would mean light regulation (even if for a few years), economic incentives for R&D, innovation sectors and centres, capacity building in industry and governments, and behavior change campaigns aimed at educating people about the use of AI. To educate and create awareness among them. Scientific thinking throughout the state and nation.

As India’s first AI city, Lucknow is set to lead the AI ​​revolution in UP and India. The city of dreams and culture is all set to transform into a city of innovation and the intellectual capital of the country. The stars have aligned and things are shaping up at breakneck speed. With over 70 incubators, rapid connectivity, a cluster based approach that brings together academia, media, civil society, intergovernmental organizations, governments can power a truly transformative AI that transforms culture, creativity, content and The calculation is based on the strength which is especially in UP and Lucknow. Ready to maintain the principles of Antyodaya till the last level.

