Lucid (LCID) Is Getting Booted from the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index

EV maker Lucid (LCID) is set to lose its place in the Nasdaq 100 index at the end of the week as the company’s stock faces more pressure.

Lucid will be removed from the Nasdaq 100 stock index

The news comes as part of the annual changes to the Nasdaq 100, which will take effect next week, December 18.

The index is a collection of the 100 largest non-financial companies on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Lucid joins six other companies being delisted, including Enphase (ENPH) and eBay (EBAY).

Lucid joined the index in December 2021, with Lucid CFO Sherry House calling it “recognition of our progress.”

The increase comes after Lucid went public in July and delivered its first Air electric car in October. Fast forward two years and the EV market has changed drastically.

Lucid’s deliveries have declined from a high of 1,932 in Q4 2022 to 1,456 last quarter. Although this number is slightly higher than Q2 (1,404), it is still about 30% less than last year.

Lucid Air Electric Sedan (Source: Lucid Motors)

Production is also down 50% from its peak of 3,493 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Lucid made only 1,550 vehicles in the third quarter.

Lucid cut its annual production target last quarter to just 8,000 – 8,500, which is 50% below its high-end target.

In addition to lower deliveries, Lucid’s losses continue to grow. The EV maker’s net loss reached $2.17 billion in the first nine months of the year. In Q3, Lucid lost about $433,000 on each EV it made.

Lucid Gravity Electric SUV (Source: Lucid Motors)

Despite this, the startup believes it is changing things. House said the company “has made progress with a cost control program” launched earlier this year. The company’s financial leader said Lucid has “identified further opportunities for 2024.”

Lucid last month unveiled its first electric SUV, the Gravity, which has a 440-mile range, a luxurious interior, and three-row seating. In October, it also began deliveries of its Tesla Model S rival, the high-performance Air Sapphire.

The Gravity will launch in late 2024 at a price under $80,000. Lucid has drastically reduced the prices of its Air electric sedan to boost demand.

Lucid Stock Price IPO – Current (Source: TradingView)

Lucid stock has fallen 90% from its all-time high and more than 45% in the past 12 months as it faces stiff competition from Tesla and others. Lucid stock is down more than 4% on Monday, following the Nasdaq 100 news.

Lucid is finding it difficult to make its place in the premium EV segment. Tesla has been cutting prices throughout the year, putting pressure on the startup to follow suit.

After a series of promotions, the fourth quarter will give us a better idea of ​​where Lucid stands. According to House, the EV maker had $5.45 billion of liquidity at the end of September, which “we hope will take us to our next major milestone, gravity production, and beyond in 2025.”

While the price cuts could spur demand to help Lucid reach its annual target, how much can Lucid afford to burn on margins? We’ll see the company’s fourth-quarter and fiscal 2023 earnings early next year.

